Youth ideas shine at national essay competition on renewable energy

Lean Energy Solutions Managing Director, Dinesh Tembhekar (left), and Finance Director, Leena Tembhekar (right), present the winner’s cheque and trophy to Alex Otieno of the University of Nairobi during the Lean Energy Essay Award Competition 2025. [Courtesy]

Lean Energy Solutions has launched its inaugural University essay award competition on renewable energy. It is aimed at aligning youth innovation with Kenya’s renewable energy agenda.

The initiative, which attracted 846 student submissions from universities across the country, culminated in an award ceremony at the Kenya School of Government last week that saw students bag various prizes.

The competition earlier saw university students invited to submit original, practical ideas that could accelerate Kenya’s transition to clean energy.

The scale of participation was hailed as a testament to the enthusiasm of young Kenyans, particularly Generation Z, to contribute meaningfully to the country’s energy future. Alex Otieno, a student at the University of Nairobi, took the top prize of Sh70,000, followed by Esther Awak of Mt Kenya University (Sh50,000) and Benedict Kioko from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Sh30,000).

Speaking during the event, Head of Programmes and Youth and Technical Advisor to the Cabinet Secretary at the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum Kennedy Oduoyo described the competition as a vital platform for policy engagement. “This competition demonstrates that when given the right platform, our young people step forward with bold solutions capable of shaping policy and practice,” said Oduoyo.

“The Ministry remains committed to mentoring and supporting them as partners in advancing Kenya’s energy transition,“ he added.

Founder and Managing Director of Lean Energy Solutions ‎‎Dinesh Tembhekar said the entries affirmed the depth of potential among Kenya’s youth. ‎“The brilliance and energy demonstrated by the 846 participants affirms that our next generation of innovators is ready to step forward,“ said Tembherkar.

Tembherkar said the transition to sustainability must be youth-driven and affirmed Learn Energies‘ commitment to championing platforms that bring young people’s ideas to life, adding that the competition marks the beginning of an annual tradition.

The award ceremony drew participation from government officials, academic leaders, and private sector stakeholders, with a shared focus on the urgent need to cultivate youth-led solutions to Kenya’s climate and energy challenges. The awards recognise academic excellence and position young people as critical actors in the renewable energy transition.