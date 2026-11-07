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Nyabisase School under scrutiny after students attack exam officials, seize gun

By Lewis Nyaundi and Stanley Ongwae | Nov. 7, 2026
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Nyabisase SDA High School where candidates attacked KNEC officials on Thursday 04/11/2026. [Sammy Omingo,Standard]

Nyabisase Secondary School in Kisii County is facing fresh scrutiny over a history of student unrest after learners attacked examination officials and police officers, seized a firearm and injured a security officer during the ongoing national examinations.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, is the latest in a series of controversies at the institution, where students set a dormitory ablaze in July 2026 during protests against the appointment of a new principal.

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