Nyabisase School under scrutiny after students attack exam officials, seize gun

Nyabisase Secondary School in Kisii County is facing fresh scrutiny over a history of student unrest after learners attacked examination officials and police officers, seized a firearm and injured a security officer during the ongoing national examinations.
The incident, which occurred on Thursday, is the latest in a series of controversies at the institution, where students set a dormitory ablaze in July 2026 during protests against the appointment of a new principal.
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