One arrested as Knec, police tighten noose on exam fraudsters

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Kisumu Central Deputy County Commissioner Bosek Langat oversees the opening of a container holding KCSE examination materials in Kisumu Central on November 2, 2026. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

The government has deployed an elaborate network of security surveillance, technological safeguards and multi-agency operations to protect the integrity of the 2026 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

This comes as police arrest a suspected examination paper syndicate involving Kibabii University in connection with trying to share examination papers that were in session.

According to Bungoma County Police Commander Omar Arero, the suspect was nabbed allegedly coordinating a Telegram- and mobile phone-based syndicate involved in circulating this year's KCSE examination papers.

“Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrested him on Monday evening after reportedly recovering a mobile phone containing suspected evidence of an ongoing examination paper distribution network,” he said.

Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) Chief Executive Officer David Njengere explained that the swift response by security agencies prevented the material from being widely circulated.

“The case from Bungoma was about sharing images of an ongoing exam paper. The damage is almost not there because the candidates were already in the exam room. However, the case was arrested immediately. All the same, it's illegal,” Dr Njengere said.

The incident, he added, demonstrated the effectiveness of the security systems introduced by KNEC, particularly the tracking features embedded in examination papers.

“The council had invested in sophisticated security features that enable investigators to trace examination materials and identify individuals involved in suspected malpractice,” he said.

Police officers at the gate of Rohi Boys High School in Lanet, Nakuru County, where a 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly impersonating a KCSE candidate. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The council's ability to identify the source of suspected examination leaks has become a central pillar of this year's examination security arrangements, allowing investigators to respond to irregularities before they escalate into widespread malpractice.

Dr Njengere ruled out the possibility of early exposure of examination papers noting that the council had introduced electronic monitoring systems designed to detect any unauthorised attempt to open examination storage containers.

“There's no way you can open earlier. If you attempt, the Kenya National Examinations Council will see that you have actually tried to open before the time,” he said.

Under the new arrangements, examination centre managers are required to collect examination papers for their respective centres at exactly 7am.

The containers are fitted with electronic smart padlocks monitored remotely from KNEC headquarters, with any attempt to open them outside the authorised timelines triggering an alert.

Centre managers are also expected to transport the materials to their respective schools within a tightly controlled period, ensuring that examination papers are not exposed before the official start of the examination.

KNEC has also decentralized examination storage infrastructure across sub-county level to 653, bringing examination materials closer to schools and reducing the time spent transporting them.

This is intended to minimise logistical risks while ensuring that examination papers remain under controlled security arrangements throughout their movement from storage facilities to examination centres.

The government has deployed helicopters and additional security personnel to facilitate the delivery and protection of examination materials.

The council has also strengthened the security features of examination papers and answer sheets through personalised details and unique identifiers intended to prevent substitution, impersonation and unauthorised circulation.

The identifiers are particularly important in tracing the origin of examination papers photographed and shared on social media platforms, enabling investigators to establish the centre from which the material may have originated.

"The scripts are serialised and anonymised and the photos are there. It is now possible to trace the origin of malpractice," he said.

KNEC has also introduced colour-coded packaging to distinguish morning and afternoon examination papers.

Morning examination cartons feature white labels with blue straps, while afternoon papers have yellow labels with black straps, reducing the possibility of confusion or premature retrieval.

Authorities have introduced strict restrictions on mobile phones and other smart devices within examination centres.

Centre managers, supervisors, invigilators, security officers, teachers, support staff and candidates are required to comply with the restrictions, with phones switched off and securely stored outside examination rooms.

The directive is intended to eliminate opportunities for photographing examination papers, transmitting images to external networks or receiving unauthorised assistance during the assessment.

Every examination centre is guarded by at least two armed police officers, while security teams also oversee the transportation of examination materials.

Dr Njengere said the government has also adopted separate collection arrangements for morning and afternoon examination papers to eliminate opportunities for early exposure and ensure that examination materials are accessed only when required.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said at least 13 candidates in Nairobi had failed to report to their examination centres for the 2026 KCSE examinations by Tuesday.

The CS noted that a multi-agency team had been deployed to trace the missing candidates and establish the circumstances behind their absence.

“Several students are absent from undertaking the exams; the number that I noted by Tuesday in Nairobi is about 13, and we are concerned about that number,” he said.

Ogamba further warned those administering the national exams over attempts to manipulate the process.

“The Ministry of Education remains on high alert over possible attempts to access examination papers before their officially designated opening times,” said Ogamba.

Ogamba also confirmed the deaths of three candidates, two following illness and another allegedly murdered at her family home in Siaya County on October 30. He said a suspect was in police custody.