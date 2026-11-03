Record KCSE candidature pushes examiner into uncharted territory

KNEC CEO Dr David Njengere issues KCSE examination papers to Maahad Academy-Nairobi Principal Shuwekha Ahmed on November 2, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) is facing an unprecedented financial, logistical and security test as it administers the 2026 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

For the first time, KCSE candidature has crossed the one-million mark, with 1,048,355 candidates registered to sit this year's examination across more than 10,000 examination centres.