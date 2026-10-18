University students throw weight behind lecturer's strike

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The unions, which downed tools on October 2, 2026, over the 2025–2029 CBA, rejected a Sh12 billion government offer. [File, Standard]

The Kenya University Students Organisation (KUSO) is in solidarity with striking lecturers, the association has said.

KUSO asked student leaders in public universities to notify comrades that they will have a 'coordinated response' to the strike that has disrupted learning in the institutions.

In a letter to university students’ leaders across the country, and signed by KUSO president Gerald Mukaria, the organisation expressed support for the strike and demanded action by the government to address their grievances, which include implementation of a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

"A coordinated approach will demonstrate our unity of purpose and the seriousness with which university students regard the ongoing disruption of academic activities," the organisation said, adding that the students’ leaders across the country were united in solidarity with lecturers and demanding action by the government.

They asked the government to take concrete and timely action towards a lasting solution to the grievances advanced by the staff.

"Our position remains clear; university education must be respected, the concerns of our lecturers must be addressed, and the government must demonstrate commitment through tangible action."

KUSO asked all the institutions to 'tag' the Ministry officials and respective government representatives addressing the strike "to amplify our collective voice and strengthen the pressure for meaningful engagement and action."

The organisation also issued an ultimatum for the government to act, threatening to also stage demonstrations in solidarity with the aggrieved lecturers.

"Further, should Wednesday, October 21, arrive without meaningful action or a clear commitment towards resolving the impasse, we shall convene to consider escalating our collective response,” read part of the letter, stating that possible measures may include coordinated boycotts and peaceful demonstrations conducted within the law.

University students across Kenya continue to bear the financial and academic brunt of the strike, with many paying rents for unused accommodation and final-year students fearing delayed graduations.

For off-campus residents, the suspension of classes has not paused daily expenses like rent, food, and utilities. The lack of official communication from university administrations has left many unable to plan their academic or personal lives.

The crisis follows the collapse of negotiations between the government and public university unions—including the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU), Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU), and KUDHEIHA.

The unions, which downed tools on October 2, 2026, over the 2025–2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), rejected a Sh12 billion government offer, maintaining that it fails to adequately meet their pay and benefit demands.