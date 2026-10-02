UASU warns part-time lecturers against sabotaging their strike

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UASU Secretary General Maurice Ndolo launches the lecturers’ strike at Tom Mboya University. [James Omoro, Standard]

The University Academic Staff Union (UASU) has warned part-time lecturers against sabotaging their strike by teaching students.

This is the key message that dominated the launch of the lecturers’ strike at Tom Mboya University in Homa Bay County.

Speaking when he launched the strike, UASU Secretary General in charge of the Tom Mboya University Chapter, Maurice Ndolo, said they will paralyse learning in the universities until their grievances are addressed.

But his concern was that previous strikes had been sabotaged by part-time lecturers. He said they will not allow any part-time lecturer to go to class during the strike.

“Part-time lecturers have been impeding previous strikes in universities. We are warning them against any arrangement that can jeopardise this strike. In fact, keep out of Tom Mboya University,” Dr Ndolo said.

He argued the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) they were fighting for would benefit the part-time lecturers. UASU members launch their strike at Tom Mboya University in Homa Bay County. [James Omoro, Standard]

Dr Ndolo argued that part-time lecturers will be the final beneficiaries who will enjoy the proceeds of the strike for many years.

“Let no part-time lecturer come from our neighbouring universities for any arrangement that can undermine the strike,” Dr Ndolo said.

Commitment made to university workers must be honoured.

“We do not want a situation where university workers and academic staff are tossed left, right and centre. Commitments to CBA must be honoured,” Dr Ndolo said.

The lecturers joined their colleagues countrywide in what they termed an effort to push for implementation of their 2025-2029 CBA. UASU members launch their strike at Tom Mboya University in Homa Bay County. [James Omoro, Standard]

The CBA addresses issues which include promotion, salaries, research support, academic freedom, pension and fair disciplinary procedures.

“Our central grievance is to conclude, register and implement the 2025-2029 CBA. We also want commitments made under previous agreements implemented too,” Dr Ndolo said.

He said failure to honour the previous commitments was jeopardising their lives.

“The failure delays our livelihood, professional development and dignity. We must defend this common interest in solidarity and collective responsibility,” he added.