Curriculum, digital reforms earn Prof. Gicharu a second term at KICD

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Second Left KICD CEO Prof. Charles Ong'ondo recieve a trophy from Deputy President Kithure Kindiki- centre at the Kenya Music Festival on August 8, 2026. [ Bennjamin Sakwa, Standard]

President William Ruto has reappointed Prof. Simon Gicharu as the non-executive chairperson of the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) for a second three-year term.

This comes as the institution celebrates a string of national and continental accolades for its performance in curriculum reform, digital learning and public service delivery.

Gicharu’s reappointment also comes at a pivotal moment in Kenya’s transition from the 8-4-4 education system to Competency-Based Education (CBE).

KICD Chief Executive Officer Prof. Charles Ochieng’ Ong’ondo said the renewal coincides with KICD’s recognition as Africa’s Best Public Institution of the Year at the 2026 Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards (APSCA) held in Accra, Ghana, described the developments as a double blessing for the institution.

“Prof. Gicharu’s reappointment comes at a pivotal stage in the implementation of CBE, with the Institute expected to sustain curriculum reforms while strengthening the quality, relevance and accessibility of learning resources across education levels,” said Prof. Ong’ondo.

KICD Council Chairperson, Prof. Simon Gicharu with KICD Director Prof. Charles Ong’ondo, during launch of Human Resource Policies and Procedures Manual on February 16, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

First appointed in October 2023, Gicharu has provided strategic oversight as KICD undertakes curriculum development, reviews learning materials and supports the implementation of reforms that are reshaping how learners acquire knowledge and demonstrate competencies.

"KICD remains committed to providing quality, relevant and inclusive curricula that equip learners with the knowledge, skills, values and competencies required to thrive in a rapidly changing world," said Prof Gicheru.

Among the priorities for the council are resolving pending bills owed to publishers, improving textbook distribution, advancing the institute’s successor strategic plan and overseeing the completion of the KICD Education Resource Centre.

"Advancing inclusive education will remain critical, particularly through the adaptation of Senior School curriculum support materials and digital learning content to meet the needs of learners with disabilities and other special educational needs," Prof Gicheru added.

Continued enhancement of the Kenya Education Cloud will also be important in expanding access to quality digital learning resources, alongside curriculum reviews and preparations for the next stages of Senior School implementation.

The platform complements conventional classroom resources and offers an alternative avenue for accessing curriculum-aligned content.

The institute has played a central role in supporting the rollout of Junior School through Grade 9 and the transition of the first CBE cohort to Senior School, beginning with Grade 10 in January 2026.

The work has involved developing curriculum designs, evaluating textbooks and literary materials, and ensuring learning resources align with the competencies, values and practical skills envisaged under the new education framework.

"The Council will also need to provide strategic oversight for the review of Early Years Education curriculum support materials and other levels of the curriculum in line with relevant national, regional and international curriculum development guidelines," he said.

A key milestone has been the development and approval of Grade 12 curriculum designs, advancing preparations for the completion of the initial Senior School curriculum cycle.

The institute is also expected to oversee the evaluation and approval of Grade 12 textbooks and literary texts ahead of their anticipated distribution in 2027.

The cohort that entered Grade 10 in January 2026 is scheduled to progress to Grade 11 in January 2027 and Grade 12 in 2028, making the availability of appropriate curriculum materials increasingly important.

KICD’s achievements extended in June 2026 when President Ruto recognised the institute as the best-performing state corporation for the 2024/2025 financial year, when it attained a performance index of 4.746.

This followed a productivity index of 4.498 in the 2023/2024 financial year, reflecting an improvement in its reported performance.

The institute has also maintained a “Very Excellent” rating in performance contracting for three consecutive financial years, according to KICD’s institutional records.

Prof. Ong’ondo credited staff, the council and institutional partners for their contribution to the institute’s performance.

“Each one of you has contributed to this big achievement. We are indebted to the KICD Council for excellent oversight and guidance,” he said.

Gicharu provides governance and strategic direction, while Ong’ondo and the management team oversee daily operations and implementation of the institute’s programmes.

The 2026 continental award builds on KICD’s earlier recognition at the sixth APSCA held in Cape Town, South Africa, in 2025, where it received an award for the use of inclusive technology in education.

The recognition highlighted the institute’s efforts to harness technology to broaden access to curriculum-aligned educational content and support teaching and learning for different categories of learners.

“The Institute has enhanced Kenya’s visibility on the continental stage through its excellent performance at the Africa Public Sector Conference and Awards. We are proud of the entire KICD fraternity for this remarkable achievement,” said Ong’ondo.

KICD has also expanded educational broadcasting through its EDU TV Channel and interactive radio lessons, helping extend learning opportunities to communities where access to reliable internet, digital devices and other educational resources remains limited.

These platforms support CBE’s emphasis on practical learning, independent exploration and the development of individual abilities.

The ongoing review and adaptation of curriculum support materials, including digital content for learners with disabilities and other special educational needs, is intended to make learning more accessible across different education settings.

KICD is also expected to continue reviewing Early Years Education curriculum support materials and other levels of the curriculum in line with national, regional and international curriculum development guidelines.

The institute has strengthened its internal governance and on October 8, 2025, the Public Service Commission approved KICD’s Human Resource Management and Governance Instruments, 2025, providing a framework for improved human resource management and staff administration.

In financial governance, the institute received an unmodified audit opinion from the Office of the Auditor-General for the 2023/2024 financial year. Its achievements have also extended to staff creativity, with the KICD Staff Choir named Best Institutional Staff Choir at the 98th Kenya Music Festival State Concert.