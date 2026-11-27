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Standard Group reporter Nanjinia Namuswa collects his awards during the gala. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Standard Group has been named Media House of the Year at the inaugural Child Rights and Protection Media Awards (CRAPMA) 2026, with its journalists earning multiple honours for reporting on children's rights and protection.

The awards, held on Thursday at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Upper Hill, Nairobi, brought together journalists, government representatives, child protection stakeholders and development partners to recognise excellence in ethical and child-sensitive journalism.

The media house was lauded for its outstanding and continued coverage of child protection stories.

The group's journalists were recognised across several categories at the ceremony, held under the theme 'For Every Child, Every Right: Amplifying Children's Voices Through Responsible Media and Digital Advocacy'.

Nanjinia Wamuswa won the Government Investment in Child Rights category and was named second runner-up in Journalist of the Year. He also emerged runner-up in Climate and Children and in Online Child Safety, securing recognition in four categories.

Noel Nabiswa won the Child Protection, Violence and Harmful Practices category, while Gardy Chacha was named second runner-up in the same category. Chacha was also runner-up in Government Investment in Child Rights and Protection.

Pauline Achieng Tom, a science journalist at Health Business Magazine, was named the overall Child Rights Journalist of the Year. She also received honours in Digital Storytelling and Campaign Innovation, Lived Experience and Advocacy for Change, and Outstanding Contribution to Child Rights and Protection.

Lenah Bosibori of Talk Africa won the Children Development category and was first runner-up in Child Protection on Violence. Cynthia Atuo of People Daily was named second runner-up in the County Community Champion category.

Organised by the Children Rights Advocacy and Legal Aid Foundation (CRALAF) in collaboration with the State Department for Children Services and other partners, the inaugural awards seek to promote responsible reporting that safeguards children's dignity, privacy and safety.

CRALAF Founder and Executive Director Phoebe Wahome-Kithinji said the awards were intended to transform how children's stories are told, moving beyond narratives that expose vulnerability to journalism that upholds dignity and demands accountability.

"Our ambition was never simply to recognise outstanding journalism. It was to help transform how Kenya tells the stories of its children, from narratives that merely expose vulnerability to stories that uphold dignity, demand accountability and inspire solutions," she said.

Wahome said the initiative would provide a national platform for recognising media contributions to children's rights while encouraging higher professional standards.

The organisers noted that irresponsible reporting, particularly the disclosure of children's identities and sensationalised coverage of abuse, can expose vulnerable children to further harm. They said the awards would encourage journalists to investigate violations, amplify children's voices and highlight solutions while respecting the privacy and dignity of those they cover.

CRAPMA is expected to become an annual platform for strengthening collaboration between media practitioners and child protection stakeholders.