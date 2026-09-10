New law to end Kenya School of Law monopoly in advocates training

The Kenya School of Law could soon lose its exclusive position in training advocates, as new regulations propose opening the Advocates Training Programme to accredited public and private institutions.
The proposed Legal Education (Advocates Training Programme) Regulations, 2026, would allow institutions that meet standards set by the Council for Legal Education to offer the programme.
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