Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Government urged to rein in fake college admissions

By Martin Ndiema | Sep. 9, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Cherang’any Hospital College of Health Sciences, Principal Irene Oyalo. [Martin Ndiema-Standard]

The government has been strongly urged to address fraudulent college admissions and academic fraud, as rogue institutions exploit vulnerable students.

Education stakeholders in Trans Nzoia County said  unregistered colleges are reportedly handing out fake certificates and hiring unqualified staff to train students.

They expressed concerns that subpar nursing education could lead to patients receiving care that is far from professional.

Speaking during a graduation ceremony for 128 students at Cherang’any Hospital College of Health Sciences, Principal Irene Oyalo highlighted that rigorous inspections are essential to safeguard the integrity of the nursing profession and to keep unqualified individuals out of the healthcare sector.

 “We’re witnessing graduates who lack the skills, knowledge, and experience needed to perform their roles with professionalism and ethics. This is a serious issue, especially when it impacts patients,” Oyalo said.

Oyalo called on the government to thoroughly inspect all nursing training institutions to ensure they have the necessary learning resources, adequate laboratories, and qualified teaching staff.

 “We urge the government to evaluate every college and confirm that they have the right training facilities, enough labs, and qualified personnel. When students graduate, we want them to be true professionals who can deliver quality services and contribute to the development of our nation,” she stated.

Oyalo stressed that the quality of training is vital for nursing graduates to gain the skills and competencies required to provide safe and effective patient care. She warned that producing graduates without sufficient practical knowledge could erode public trust in the nursing profession and jeopardize patient safety.

The Chief Executive Officer of Cherang’any Nursing Home Silas Kisang' emphasized that we shouldn't see technological advancements as a replacement for nurses. He pointed out that healthcare is fundamentally about human interaction.

“Technology can’t take the place of nurses because nursing is all about that human touch, compassion, and direct communication with patients,” Kisang’ explained.

Kisang' highlighted nursing as a vital career that not only provides job opportunities but also allows graduates to make a real difference in their communities.

He encouraged young individuals thinking about a career in healthcare to consider nursing, calling it a noble profession with plenty of room for growth.

He noted that the rising demand for quality healthcare services could lead to more opportunities for trained nurses, as long as they receive the right education and hands on experience.

The stakeholders also urged regulators, education authorities, and health institutions to collaborate to strengthen oversight of nursing colleges and protect students from subpar training programs.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Cherang’any Hospital College Trans Nzoia County Fraudulent College Admissions Cherang’any Nursing Home
.

Latest Stories

Doctors haunted by patients they could not save as nurses strike ends
Doctors haunted by patients they could not save as nurses strike ends
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
Gachagua, Nyoro reignite battle for political control of Mt Kenya ahead of 2027
Politics
By Ndungu Gachane
1 hr ago
Selective justice: Siaya arrests raise queries on editor abduction probe
Crime and Justice
By Isaiah Gwengi and Patrick Kibet
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

43 days of pain as nurses strike leaves 522 dead
By Stacy Atieno and Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
43 days of pain as nurses strike leaves 522 dead
Most Kenyans reject Broad-Based Government, say country on wrong path
By Patrick Kibet 1 hr ago
Most Kenyans reject Broad-Based Government, say country on wrong path
Selective justice: Siaya arrests raise queries on editor abduction probe
By Isaiah Gwengi and Patrick Kibet 1 hr ago
Selective justice: Siaya arrests raise queries on editor abduction probe
UDA, ODM bag lion's share of Sh1.4bn political parties fund
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
UDA, ODM bag lion's share of Sh1.4bn political parties fund
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved