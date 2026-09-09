Government urged to rein in fake college admissions

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Cherang’any Hospital College of Health Sciences, Principal Irene Oyalo. [Martin Ndiema-Standard]

The government has been strongly urged to address fraudulent college admissions and academic fraud, as rogue institutions exploit vulnerable students.

Education stakeholders in Trans Nzoia County said unregistered colleges are reportedly handing out fake certificates and hiring unqualified staff to train students.

They expressed concerns that subpar nursing education could lead to patients receiving care that is far from professional.

Speaking during a graduation ceremony for 128 students at Cherang’any Hospital College of Health Sciences, Principal Irene Oyalo highlighted that rigorous inspections are essential to safeguard the integrity of the nursing profession and to keep unqualified individuals out of the healthcare sector.

“We’re witnessing graduates who lack the skills, knowledge, and experience needed to perform their roles with professionalism and ethics. This is a serious issue, especially when it impacts patients,” Oyalo said.

Oyalo called on the government to thoroughly inspect all nursing training institutions to ensure they have the necessary learning resources, adequate laboratories, and qualified teaching staff.

“We urge the government to evaluate every college and confirm that they have the right training facilities, enough labs, and qualified personnel. When students graduate, we want them to be true professionals who can deliver quality services and contribute to the development of our nation,” she stated.

Oyalo stressed that the quality of training is vital for nursing graduates to gain the skills and competencies required to provide safe and effective patient care. She warned that producing graduates without sufficient practical knowledge could erode public trust in the nursing profession and jeopardize patient safety.

The Chief Executive Officer of Cherang’any Nursing Home Silas Kisang' emphasized that we shouldn't see technological advancements as a replacement for nurses. He pointed out that healthcare is fundamentally about human interaction.

“Technology can’t take the place of nurses because nursing is all about that human touch, compassion, and direct communication with patients,” Kisang’ explained.

Kisang' highlighted nursing as a vital career that not only provides job opportunities but also allows graduates to make a real difference in their communities.

He encouraged young individuals thinking about a career in healthcare to consider nursing, calling it a noble profession with plenty of room for growth.

He noted that the rising demand for quality healthcare services could lead to more opportunities for trained nurses, as long as they receive the right education and hands on experience.

The stakeholders also urged regulators, education authorities, and health institutions to collaborate to strengthen oversight of nursing colleges and protect students from subpar training programs.