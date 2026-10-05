North Eastern, Coast regions put on high alert as October rains loom

North Eastern and Coast regions have been put on high alert as Kenya braces for above-average October rains, with Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Tana River, Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale among areas forecast to receive enhanced rainfall.
The Kenya Meteorological Service Authority (KMSA) says Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu, and Mandera have the highest probabilities of receiving above-average rainfall this month, while parts of Taita Taveta, Tana River, Garissa and Wajir have also been placed in the same category.
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