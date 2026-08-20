MPs push for adherence to school reporting hours

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Education CS Julius Ogamba before the National Assembly Committee on Education on October 29, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Members of the National Assembly have urged the Ministry of Education to push for adherence to policies aimed at ensuring the safety of learners, particularly on the reporting hours in the morning.

The MPs said the matter has been raised several times, but no action seems to have been taken, as very young children continually report to school early, which could pose a security threat.

Bahati MP, Irene Njoki, yesterday sought the measures that the Ministry has put in place to ensure that the school reporting time is observed to the letter, saying that she had previously sought a response but implementation of the policy has been a major challenge.

“Could the Cabinet Secretary for Education state the measures being taken by the Ministry to review and harmonise school reporting times in public learning institutions to safeguard the safety, welfare and well-being of learners while ensuring that adequate learning hours are maintained?” Njoki posed.

She also asked the CS to clarify whether the Ministry will issue appropriate guidelines to heads of public learning institutions to review and adjust reporting times, particularly in areas experiencing insecurity and increased cases of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), including Bahati Constituency.

Additionally, she wanted the CS to outline the immediate measures taken to enhance the safety and security of learners and ensure their unhindered access to education.

Education Cabinet Secretary, Julius Ogamba, who appeared during the plenary, affirmed that the policy remains in place whereby no institution should require learners in public and private day primary schools to report earlier than 7.15 am.

He has also said that official operating hours for all day primary schools from Monday to Friday are 8.00 am to 3.30 pm for class hours and 3.30 pm-4.45 pm for co-curricular activities.

“The Basic Education Act, 2013 and the regulations thereunder establish the legal framework governing learners’ reporting time and the safety and welfare of all our learners. Regulation 84 of the Basic Education regulation 201 prescribes the official reporting hours for day public and private institutions,” the CS said.

The CS also said that Regulation 84(2) of the Basic Education Regulations 2015 stipulates that no day institution of basic education should require learners to report earlier than 7.15 am.

He also explained that the provisions provide a clear distinction between the earliest permissible reporting time and commencement of official class hours.

“The earliest permissible reporting time is 7.15 am while the prescribed class hours commence at 8.00 am and end at 3.30 pm,” he insisted.

He also said that the official school hours framework is complemented by the safety and security provisions of the Basic Education Regulations 2015 and Regulation 81 of the same.

It stipulates that matters of safety, security and hygiene of basic education institutions shall be the responsibility of the Board of Management (BoM).

He told the House that Regulation 82 of the same stipulates that BoM should put in place reasonable measures regarding the hygiene, safety and security of learners while in and out of the institution, including when travelling for the schools’ activities.

“These provisions establish that learners’ safety extends to the physical school compound and encompasses circumstances in which learners are outside the learning institution, including their movement in connection with school activities,” he explained.

The CS also stated that the safety standards for the school manual complement the regulations by providing operational standards and maintaining a safe, secure and caring learner environment.

The manual, he said, also recognises the risks that learners may face when travelling through isolated or secluded areas and provides for measures such as group movement and sensitisation on personal safety.

“The implementation of the framework means that the Ministry officials have to work together with the boards of management, the heads of institutions, the National Government Administration Office and parents to ensure that the learners' safety is guaranteed depending on the specific risk or threats to safety,” the CS insisted.

“We continue to enforce the provisions of the regulations in terms of the prescribed school hours and the safety standards to ensure that the standards to secure the school environment are provided, including properly demarcated and fenced school grounds, secure gates, controlled access to school premises and appropriate management of visitors, among others,” he added.

He said schools are required to implement measures for the prevention and identification of physical abuse, emotional abuse, sexual abuse and neglect, noting that the safety standards manual provides for sensitisation of learners, teachers, parents and communities, identification of signs of abuse and reporting of suspected cases to the appropriate authorities.

But Njoki was not convinced by the measures that the Ministry is taking to ensure that the reporting hours are observed.

“I’m worried because I had asked the same question earlier and was given the same response. I actually wrote directly and was given the same response. The CS may need to emphasise to the heads of schools the importance of all these policies in place and for students not reporting so early. We may need to give more circulars,” she insisted.

Nakuru Town East MP, David Gikaria, agreed that good policies are in place that never reach down to the school and it is up to the Ministry to take up the matter seriously.

He said that there are circulars on different issues, including school fees, which are never followed by the principals of the learning institutions

“Sometimes it is very sad, as I'm coming to Nairobi on Tuesdays, at around 5.00 am, you find tiny little kids on the road waiting for matatus for them to be able to go to school and this should be addressed, particularly on matters to do with safety for the learners. Yes, there are those policies in place, but implementation is what is important,” Gikaria insisted.