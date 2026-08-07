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Row as KUPPET rejects TSC promotion formula

By Gentrix Osano | Aug. 7, 2026
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Kuppet Secretary General Akelo Misori, his deputy Moses Nthurima and National vice chairman Julius Korir during a press briefing on May 14, 2025.[David Gichuru,Standard]

A fresh row has erupted between the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) after the union rejected the Commission's new promotion formula.

The union demanded that the number of advertised promotion vacancies be increased from 34,016 to 50,000, as President William Ruto had promised earlier.

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Related Topics

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers Teachers Service Commission TSC promotions Education
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