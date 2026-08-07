Row as KUPPET rejects TSC promotion formula

A fresh row has erupted between the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) after the union rejected the Commission's new promotion formula.
The union demanded that the number of advertised promotion vacancies be increased from 34,016 to 50,000, as President William Ruto had promised earlier.
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