Innovation, skilling key in CBC transition

MKU students during the recent graduation ceremony in Thika on December 5, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya’s university sector must urgently strengthen innovation, learner skilling and preparation for the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) transition if higher education is to meet

the needs of a rapidly evolving nation.

Dr. Aurelia Rono, Principal Secretary in the State Department for Parliamentary Affairs said, as universities prepare to admit the first CBC cohort in 2029, innovation, practical skills

and responsible citizenship will define the next phase of Kenya’s academic journey.

The PS urged the higher learning institutions to invest in technology which will align with the current labour market.

“This fete is a milestone that celebrates not only the academic achievements but also the launch of a new, youthful and learned generation into the service of our beloved nation,” she said.

Speaking during the 2025 MKU graduation ceremony, she urged graduands to embrace lifelong learning, noting that their growth would be anchored on the foundation laid by the university.

She called on universities to support for student-led innovations such saying the Nanaheal Enterprises and EcoBlue projects turning waste into carbon-negative fertiliser and

extracting water from the atmosphere at MKU is a step in the right direction.

These initiatives, she said, are proof that universities are fast becoming centres of innovation that respond to real-world challenges.

Dr. Rono commended the university’s council, faculty and management for focused leadership, saying their governance aligned with the State’s priority of translating academic

knowledge into tangible policy and governance outcomes.

“The State recognizes the value that academia brings to the table… in translating knowledge into actionable policies and accountable governance structures,” she said.

The PS further highlighted the importance of community service and inclusion, enhancing disability policy, medical outreach camps, and prison education programmes by institution of higher learning.

“Whether you enter public service, private enterprise or academia, remember this truth: your degree is a tool for service,” she told the graduands.

MKU Vice Chancellor Prof. Deogratius Jaganyi said the university had revamped curricula to match industry demands and support the transition of CBC learners into competency-

focused higher education. “We continue to mount new curricula informed by the need to impact relevant competencies on students,” he noted.

He pointed on the growing innovation ecosystem, citing ElementPay a platform enabling low-fee payments through crypto wallets which was recently showcased globally.

He added that ongoing research grants in molecular biology, genomics and parasitology were positioning the university as a research powerhouse.

“Use the competencies you have acquired to pursue excellence in your careers and inspire positive change,” the VC said.

The Chancellor, Prof. John Struthers, said universities must maintain their role as centres of nation-building as they prepare for the full transition of CBC learners.

“This graduation theme highlights the role universities play in training leaders who champion good governance for peaceful, strong and just societies,” he said.

He cited new partnerships in the UAE, Rwanda, China, Spain and Japan as critical in strengthening global exposure for Kenyan learners and expanding opportunities for skilling.

University Council Chairman Dr. Vincent Gaitho emphasized that Kenyan universities must take the lead in innovation, critical thinking and civic responsibility.

“Higher education institutions shape leadership and governance for nation building,” he said.

He added that the council had approved a new Alumni Award Policy to celebrate outstanding innovators, leaders and community servants.

“We foster active citizenship through public lectures, academic publications and participation in national taskforces,” he said.

Board Chairman Prof. Simon Gicharu outlined new investments in AI, robotics, maritime training, hospitality and regional expansion areas he said will prepare graduates for

emerging global job markets. The university’s acquisition of a humanoid robot, he said, positions MKU among global institutions integrating robotics into training.