Schools get until Friday to update learners' data

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Basic Education Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa. [File, Standard]

Public secondary schools have until July 24 to submit accurate learner enrolment data into the Kenya Education Management Information System (Kemis). The Ministry of Education warns that failure to comply could deny thousands of learners capitation for the rest of the academic year.

Speaking during a two-day sensitisation forum on Assistive Devices in Special Needs Education at the Kenya Institute of Special Education (Kise) in Nairobi, Director of Field Coordination and Co-Curricular Activities Nelson Sifuna, urged school heads to expedite the registration.

“We are giving timelines so that they go and ensure all the children have been enrolled in KEMIS and where there are challenges, we come in to assist,” said Sifuna representing Basic Education Principal Secretary John Lekakeny Ololtuaa.

The directive comes after it emerged that only 2.6 million learner records against an expected 3.2 million had been received, raising concerns over incomplete data that could affect funding, textbook distribution and other critical education resources.

He warned that all government projections and resource allocation would be based on the learner data captured in the digital platform.

“Any projections that we do will be based on the data that is in Kemis. We want them to accelerate to ensure all the learners are captured,” he said.

The ministry said the data will be used to determine capitation allocations for schools and support planning for learners in primary, junior and secondary schools.

He further said that delays in submitting learner records make it difficult for the government to release funds, procure and distribute textbooks and plan for infrastructure and staffing needs.

The latest appeal mirrors concern the ministry has repeatedly raised over the years under the former National Education Management Information System (Nemis). School heads were frequently accused of delaying or failing to upload learner details, resulting in inaccurate enrolment figures that disrupted the distribution of capitation, textbooks and other learning materials.

The government has maintained that accurate learner data is critical in ensuring public funds are allocated fairly while eliminating duplicate records, ghost learners and ghost schools that have in the past strained education resources.

Kemis replaced Nemis as the government’s new integrated education data management platform covering learners from foundational education to university level. The ministry says the new system enhances data accuracy, integrates education records and strengthens accountability in the management of public resources.

Registration on KEMIS is mandatory for both public and private institutions, with government capitation processed using data captured on the platform to disburse funding supports Free Primary Education, Junior School and Senior School programmes.

This year, the government has already released Sh67.6 billion in capitation to public schools in two tranches. The National Treasury disbursed Sh44.2 billion in January before schools reopened for the First Term and released a further Sh23.4 billion on April 22 for the Second Term. Beyond learner funding, the forum also focused on strengthening inclusive education through the use of assistive technologies for learners with disabilities.

Sifuna said education leaders play a critical role in identifying learners requiring assistive devices and ensuring communities understand the available support.

“The purpose is to sensitise on the devices that assist learners with challenges and special needs. These are people who interact with the learners in the field, they have the data and also in various forums they interact with the community and parents of the children. When they are aware even in their forums they are able to explain to all stakeholders,” he said.

KISE Director Norman Kiogora said the institute has been given two months to coordinate a nationwide needs assessment to identify learners living with disabilities and determine the assistive devices they require. “We need to identify the needs countrywide. Without doing these assessments, it is not possible for the factory to be useful and therefore, directors are the ones with students on the ground.”