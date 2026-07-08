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Why University of Nairobi is not among approved Law schools

By Mike Kihaki | Jul. 8, 2026
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University of Nairobi and other law schools await licence renewal approval from the Council of Legal Education. [Courtesy]

Several universities, including the University of Nairobi, are awaiting the renewal of their licences to continue offering legal education programmes after the Council of Legal Education (CLE) listed their applications as still under consideration.

According to the Council's Chief Executive Officer, Busalile Jack Mwimali, the affected institutions have submitted applications for licensing or renewal, but the Council is yet to conclude the evaluation process required under the Legal Education Act.

Among the universities whose applications remain under consideration for the renewal of the Bachelor of Laws (LLB) programme are the University of Nairobi School of Law, Egerton University Faculty of Law, African Nazarene University School of Law, Moi University School of Law, Rongo University School of Law, Kenya Methodist University School of Law, Murang'a University School of Law and Kabarak University School of Law. Mount Kenya University is also awaiting approval for its Master of Laws (LLM) programme.

Mwimali emphasised that only institutions that have successfully met the legal and quality assurance requirements are licensed to offer legal education programmes.

"Under the provisions of Sections 2, 8(b), 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 48 of the Legal Education Act, Chapter 16B of the Laws of Kenya, the following are the only licensed Legal Education Providers and Legal Education Programmes in Kenya," Mwimali said.

The Council, however, clarified that the listing of institutions under consideration does not mean they have been denied licences. Instead, their applications are still undergoing assessment before a final decision is made.

The licensing process is intended to ensure that universities comply with standards relating to academic staffing, curriculum, learning facilities, governance, infrastructure, financial sustainability and quality assurance before being allowed to admit students or continue offering law programmes.

The Council periodically reviews licences to ensure institutions maintain the required standards as legal education continues to evolve.

For the Master of Laws (LLM) programme, only four universities currently hold valid licences. These are Kenyatta University School of Law, licensed until January 2031, Strathmore University Law School, whose licence runs until April 17, 2030, The Catholic University of Eastern Africa Faculty of Law, licensed until September 21, 2028, and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) School of Law, whose licence expires on June 20, 2028.

At the undergraduate level, 16 universities have fully complied with the Council's licensing requirements for the Bachelor of Laws programme. Their licences remain valid until dates ranging between September 2027 and April 14, 2031, depending on the institution.

The Council has also licensed four institutions to offer the Diploma in Law, with licences valid between September 2027 and April 9, 2029.

The Council of Legal Education is the statutory body mandated to regulate legal education and training in Kenya. Besides licensing institutions, it is responsible for ensuring universities maintain high academic standards and that graduates acquire the competencies required for admission to the legal profession.

The latest licensing update comes amid growing demand for legal education in Kenya and increased scrutiny of the quality of law programmes offered by universities. The Council maintains that rigorous licensing and periodic renewal are necessary to safeguard the integrity of legal training and ensure graduates are adequately prepared for professional practice.

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University of Nairobi Law School Council of Legal Education Licensing
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