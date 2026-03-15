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Lenaola raises concern over mismatch in CBC, university and Law School Training

By Gitau Wanyoike | Mar. 15, 2026
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 Justice Isaac Lenaola during the reading of the BBI verdict at the Supreme Court. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Supreme Court Judge Isaac Lenaola has challenged universities and legal training institutions to rethink how they prepare future lawyers, warning that rapid changes in education and society demand reforms in legal training.

Speaking on Friday during the launch of the law school at Zetech University’s Technology Campus in Mang’u, Kiambu County, Justice Lenaola said global transformations should be reflected in how law is taught.

“As the legal field and the world are changing, so must legal education,” he said, noting that traditional methods of teaching law no longer fully address the demands of a rapidly evolving society.

He pointed to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) as an example of how education is changing.

“I may not understand much about CBC, but I am told it focuses on competencies, individual learners, and character,” he said.

Justice Lenaola expressed concern that students moving from one system to another may face “culture shock” as the methods of learning differ.

“If CBC teaches a child from Grade One to Grade 12 or 13 that you must do certain things in certain ways, how prepared are universities and law schools to ensure that we do not give them culture shock?” he asked.

He said students transitioning from universities to professional training at the Kenya School of Law often face adjustment challenges because the systems are not aligned.

“I used to do a bit of work with the Council for Legal Education, and it seems that the training at universities is different from the training at the Kenya School of Law,” he said.
“A lot of students get shocked, so there must be a problem somewhere.”

Justice Lenaola warned that such inconsistencies could affect the quality of lawyers produced in the country.

“If you have one system under CBC, then you come to the university where a different system is used, and then you go to the Kenya School of Law where yet another system is applied, what kind of lawyer are we producing?” he asked.

He called for alignment across all stages of legal education, from basic education to university and professional training, so that students can transition smoothly and thrive.

“There must be alignment between all these processes so that students do not keep getting shocked at every stage. They should be able to flow through the system and succeed at the end of it,” he said.

The launch of the law school was also welcomed by university leadership and legal education regulators, who said the programme will expand access to quality legal training in Kenya.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs at Zetech University, Prof Alice Njuguna, described the establishment of the law school as a significant milestone.

“The launch of the law school is part of the university’s broader vision to nurture competent professionals who can respond to emerging societal challenges and contribute meaningfully to the justice sector,” she said.

Chief Executive Officer of the Council of Legal Education, Prof Jack Mwimali, said the accreditation of the Bachelor of Laws programme reflects the university’s readiness to meet the required standards.

“The legal profession demands discipline, ethical conduct, and dedication to the rule of law. Students must take their training seriously as they prepare to serve society,” he said.

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Zetech University Supreme Court Judge Isaac Lenaola Competency-Based Curriculum Kenya School Of Law
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