×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

KUCCPS opens placement for Kenya School of Law diploma

By Mike Kihaki | Feb. 24, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) CEO Dr Mercy Wahome during release of 2024 Placement Report on May 21, 2024. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has opened applications for the Diploma in Law (Para-legal Studies) at the Kenya School of Law (KSL) through the central placement system for the first time.

The move shifts admission to the two-year professional course from direct application to a national portal, placing the Kenya School of Law among programmes processed by KUCCPS.

In a notice, KUCCPS said the application window opened on Sunday, February 23 and will close on Sunday, March 9 with successful applicants reporting in May 2026.

“The idea is to ensure that those admitted to the programme meet the minimum entry requirements, equity in terms of gender and national distribution of the very few available capacities of 500. Last year capacities were also 500 against over 800 applications,” said KUCCPS CEO Dr Mercy Wahome.

This is the second cycle applications to the Kenya School of Law Diploma in Law (Paralegal Studies) are being processed through KUCCPS.

“Interested and qualified students are encouraged to submit their applications online through the KUCCPS student portal before the deadline,” the agency added.

The Kenya School of Law, a state agency mandated to provide professional legal training, said the programme will offer structured paralegal training and practical skills to support lawyers, courts law firms and corporate legal departments.

“The Diploma in Law (Para-legal Studies) programme is designed to train individuals to serve across various fields of law while instilling professional preparedness and ethical commitment in legal practice,” the Kenya School of Law states on its website.

The course runs for a minimum of two academic years with three terms each year.

 Students may register for up to four course units per term and must complete the programme within two to three academic years.

KUCCPS said the minimum entry requirement is a mean grade of C plain in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), with at least a C+ plus in both English and Kiswahili.

“The benchmark is intended to ensure competency in legal language and communication, which is a critical foundation for professional practice,” KUCCPS noted.

According to the Kenya School of Law, applicants must also meet one of several additional requirements, including at least one principal pass at the Kenya Advanced Certificate of Education examination, a pass in a certificate law course from an accredited provider, or a certificate of experiential learning issued by the Council of Legal Education.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

KUCCPS CEO Dr Mercy Wahome. Diploma in Law (Para-legal Studies) KUCCPS Para-legal Studies
.

Latest Stories

Humanitarian workers need more than neutrality to survive
Humanitarian workers need more than neutrality to survive
Opinion
By Brian Ikala
4 hrs ago
History will repeat itself if the Opposition goes to 2027 elections divided
Opinion
By Elphas Wanda
4 hrs ago
Uhuru should stay silent like Moi and Kibaki after their retirement
Opinion
By Leonard Khafafa
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Goons for who?: Thin line between youth networks and gangs for hire
By Standard Reporter 4 hrs ago
Goons for who?: Thin line between youth networks and gangs for hire
Why lawyer wants colonial treason law scrapped
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
Why lawyer wants colonial treason law scrapped
Rogue police and goons spill blood despite Raila, Ruto peace pact
By Ndungu Gachane 4 hrs ago
Rogue police and goons spill blood despite Raila, Ruto peace pact
Why State is eyeing fresh airport deal with Adani
By Nancy Gitonga 4 hrs ago
Why State is eyeing fresh airport deal with Adani
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved