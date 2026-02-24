KUCCPS opens placement for Kenya School of Law diploma

Audio By Vocalize

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) CEO Dr Mercy Wahome during r elease of 2024 Placement Report on May 21, 2024. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has opened applications for the Diploma in Law (Para-legal Studies) at the Kenya School of Law (KSL) through the central placement system for the first time.

The move shifts admission to the two-year professional course from direct application to a national portal, placing the Kenya School of Law among programmes processed by KUCCPS.

In a notice, KUCCPS said the application window opened on Sunday, February 23 and will close on Sunday, March 9 with successful applicants reporting in May 2026.

“The idea is to ensure that those admitted to the programme meet the minimum entry requirements, equity in terms of gender and national distribution of the very few available capacities of 500. Last year capacities were also 500 against over 800 applications,” said KUCCPS CEO Dr Mercy Wahome.

This is the second cycle applications to the Kenya School of Law Diploma in Law (Paralegal Studies) are being processed through KUCCPS.

“Interested and qualified students are encouraged to submit their applications online through the KUCCPS student portal before the deadline,” the agency added.

The Kenya School of Law, a state agency mandated to provide professional legal training, said the programme will offer structured paralegal training and practical skills to support lawyers, courts law firms and corporate legal departments.

“The Diploma in Law (Para-legal Studies) programme is designed to train individuals to serve across various fields of law while instilling professional preparedness and ethical commitment in legal practice,” the Kenya School of Law states on its website.

The course runs for a minimum of two academic years with three terms each year.

Students may register for up to four course units per term and must complete the programme within two to three academic years.

KUCCPS said the minimum entry requirement is a mean grade of C plain in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), with at least a C+ plus in both English and Kiswahili.

“The benchmark is intended to ensure competency in legal language and communication, which is a critical foundation for professional practice,” KUCCPS noted.

According to the Kenya School of Law, applicants must also meet one of several additional requirements, including at least one principal pass at the Kenya Advanced Certificate of Education examination, a pass in a certificate law course from an accredited provider, or a certificate of experiential learning issued by the Council of Legal Education.