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KNEC braces for tough season as over 3.5 million learners sit exams

By Mike Kihaki | Jun. 19, 2026
Moi Girls School Form Four candidates prepare to sit for KCSE examinations. [File, Standard]

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) is preparing for one of the most demanding examination seasons in its history, with a record 3.5 million learners expected to sit national assessments and examinations between September and November 2026.

The massive exercise, driven by the full implementation of the Competency-Based Education (CBE) alongside the final years of the 8-4-4 system, has pushed the examinations body into uncharted waters as it grapples with rising operational costs, complex logistics and persistent funding challenges.

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