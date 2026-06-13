Headteachers call for dialogue as school unrest rocks learning institutions

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KECSHA chairperson Fuad Ali in a past media briefing. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Comprehensive School Heads Association (KECSHA) has expressed deep concern over the recent wave of unrest in senior schools across the country.

They warned that the incidents are disrupting learning, destroying property and putting the lives of learners at risk.



In a statement released on Thursday, KECSHA said the disturbances have led to loss of life, injuries, destruction of school infrastructure and emotional distress among learners, teachers, parents and entire school communities.

“The recent incidents underscore the urgent need for all education stakeholders to strengthen preventive measures that promote discipline, learner well-being, school safety and peaceful conflict resolution,” said Fuad Ali.

The association joined the nation in mourning the 16 learners who lost their lives at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil.

They also extended condolences to the affected families. Fuad, speaking on behalf of the school heads, wished a speedy recovery to those injured during the tragic incident and assured the affected schools and communities solidarity during this difficult period.



Fuad however, condemned acts of violence, arson, vandalism and destruction of school property, emphasizing that while students may have legitimate concerns or grievances, there can never be justification for actions that endanger lives, disrupt learning or destroy public investments intended to support education.

KECSHA urged it's members to remain vigilant and proactive in fostering positive school cultures through strong values, learner participation and emotional support programmes.The association proposed measures to prevent future incidents.

Among the measures proposed by the association are strengthening student engagement structures, maintaining open communication channels between schools and parents, enhancing guidance and counselling services and establishing early-warning systems to detect and address emerging concerns before they escalate into crisis.



KECSHA also called on schools to intensify values-based education aimed at nurturing responsibility, integrity, respect, self-discipline and accountability among learners.



The association noted that although the recent unrest has largely been reported in senior schools, the lessons should be embraced across all levels of education.

It emphasized that primary and junior schools play a crucial role in building resilience, emotional intelligence and peaceful conflict resolution skills from an early age.



Parents and guardians were urged to maintain closely collaborate with schools in supporting learners welfare and discipline as they are first educators of their for nurturing values of responsibility .

Learners, on the other hand, were encouraged to use dialogue and established lawful grievance mechanisms to air their concerns instead of resorting to destructive actions.



KECSHA further called upon the Ministry of Education, Boards of Management, faith-based organizations, communities and development partners to strengthen learner welfare systems, psychosocial support services, mentorship programmes and school safety frameworks.



While supporting ongoing government investigations into the incidents, the association said lasting solutions must address underlying causes of unrest, including psychosocial challenges, negative peer influence, substance abuse, misuse of social media and pressures facing young people in modern society.



KECSHA reaffirm working with all stakeholders to promote safe and conducive learning environments, urging Kenyans to choose dialogue over destruction and partnership over confrontation in safeguarding schools.