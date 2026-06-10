Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Ogamba: Ministry to restructure school calendar amid wave of unrest

By David Njaaga | Jun. 10, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Education CS Julius Ogamba. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

 Education Ministry will restructure the school calendar from next year to address learner fatigue blamed for fuelling unrest in 204 boarding schools, Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has said.  

Speaking during a press conference in Nairobi on Wednesday, June 10, Ogamba said the ministry will "rationalise the school calendar to ensure balanced terms across the school year" starting next academic year.

The announcement came as the ministry confirmed 16 pupils died in a fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, on the night of May 28.

Investigators established the blaze, which broke out at the school's Meline Waithera Dormitory, was an act of arson. Nine suspects have been arraigned and remanded in custody.

"There can never be justification for causing death and destroying property," said Ogamba.

"Any grievances must only be addressed through appropriate channels without resorting to unlawful actions or violence," he added.

The ministry attributed the unrest to a range of factors, including leadership challenges in schools, examination stress, poor boarding conditions, drug and alcohol abuse, peer pressure and copycat behaviour.

Since the start of 2026, the Kenya Red Cross has responded to 37 school fire incidents, and the wave has not spared even celebrated institutions, with Alliance High School closed indefinitely after a fire on June 4.

The unrest, which the ministry said affects less than 2 per cent of senior schools nationwide, has been concentrated in boarding institutions.

 Of the 204 schools that reported incidents, 59 have since resumed normal learning.

A 2024 assessment by Kenya's Ministry of Education found that many schools failed to comply with fire-safety standards, citing dormitories with barred windows, single exits, inward-opening doors and overcrowding.

Following the assessment, the ministry ordered closure of 348 schools.

The single deadliest school fire in Kenyan history occurred in March 2001 at Kyanguli Secondary School in Machakos County, where 67 boys perished after fellow students deliberately set a dormitory alight. No one was ever punished after a court declared a mistrial.

Ogamba also announced the formation of a multi-stakeholder team to investigate the root causes of the unrest and recommend long-term solutions, and directed schools to convene Parents Association meetings and to urgently strengthen counselling programmes.

The second-term mid-term break will proceed as scheduled from June 24 to June 28, 2026, Ogamba confirmed, rejecting pressure to send learners home early.

Grades 1 to 9 learners have not been affected, with basic education continuing without disruption, the ministry said. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Mid-Term Break School Calendar Restructuring Schools Unrest Utumishi Girls Academy Fire
.

Latest Stories

New AI-driven platform to tackle shrinking budgets
New AI-driven platform to tackle shrinking budgets
Business
By Esther Dianah
3 hrs ago
Deal at last! MPs, senators agree to allocate counties Sh428 billion
Business
By Edwin Nyarangi
3 hrs ago
Reducing tax burden on formal workers won't hurt State revenues
Opinion
By Grace Omondi
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Mbadi's Sh4.8tr budget raises taxes fears amid economic stress
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Mbadi's Sh4.8tr budget raises taxes fears amid economic stress
House team warns tonnes of raw sugar import may be harmful
By Juliet Omelo 3 hrs ago
House team warns tonnes of raw sugar import may be harmful
Boost for teachers but free education pushed to the edge
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
Boost for teachers but free education pushed to the edge
Weak revenues test Ruto's bid to shift from debt to PPPs
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Weak revenues test Ruto's bid to shift from debt to PPPs
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved