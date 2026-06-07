Isiolo North students benefit from Sh62 million NG-CDF bursary

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Isiolo North MP Joseph Samal Lomwa, NG-CDF officials and a section of parents during the launch of Sh62 million NG-CDF bursary in Isiolo Town on June 5, 2026. [Ali Abdi, Standard]

Isiolo North NG-CDF kitty has been boosted by Sh62 million to support students in the Constituency.

The kitty will benefit students in secondary schools, tertiary institutions, and persons living with disabilities to pursue their education for this term or semester.

Secondary school students will get Sh32 million, Sh28 million will go to beneficiaries in tertiary institutions while Sh2 million to persons living with disabilities (PWDs).

The Isiolo North Bursary Committee Chairperson, Joseph Ngichili, said the money was intended to ensure vulnerable students continue with their education without interruption.

Mr Ngichili assured applicants who were not successful in the current phase to await the next round of disbursement.

Isiolo North NG-CDF Accounts Manager David Murunga emphasized that the fund was not only focused on paying fees but also improving school infrastructure across the constituency.

"NG-CDF has already purchased two school buses for two schools in Isiolo North, with plans underway to acquire three more for other schools within the constituency," he said.

School infrastructure, like classrooms and laboratories, also benefits from NG-CDF.

Parents whose children benefited from the bursary lauded NG-CDF, saying the kitty had, over the years, brought relief to many families struggling to meet education costs.

Fatma Muthoni Kamau, whose Form Three child was among the beneficiaries, expressed satisfaction with the process, saying it was 'transparent and equitable'.

"I have two children in secondary school and I am glad that one of them has benefited from the bursary fund. This programme will enable many students to continue with their studies". Said Kamau.

The launch event on Friday was attended by students, parents, teachers, and members of the community from across the constituency.