Kenya pushes qualifications reform to match global skills

The Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) Director General Dr Alice Kande during the 3rd Annual Regulatory Authorities and Agencies Conference 2026 on May 8, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Kenya has registered more than 2,600 qualifications and built a student database containing over 600,000 learner records as the country accelerates reforms aimed at aligning education and training with changing labour market demands, technological transformation and continental integration.

This emerged during the 1st National Qualifications Conference 2026 on the future of qualifications systems in Kenya and Africa, where policymakers, regulators, universities and industry players reflected on progress made under the Kenya National Qualifications Framework (KNQF) since its establishment in 2014.