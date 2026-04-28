Junior secondary education at risk as intern tutors crisis deepens

Audio By Vocalize

Junior secondary teachers march to TSC headquarters, Nairobi, demanding better pay and improved terms, April 15, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Kenya’s junior secondary school system is facing a looming collapse as a legal and policy crisis surrounding intern teachers threatens to cripple learning across the country.

The crisis follows a landmark Court of Appeal ruling on February 27, 2026, which declared the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) internship programme illegal, unconstitutional and discriminatory, leaving more than 44,000 teachers in limbo.

Speaking during a peaceful demonstration, the teachers and KUPPET officials called for the immediate confirmation of intern teachers into permanent and pensionable terms, insisting the government must comply with a court ruling that declared the internship programme illegal.

The strike comes at a time when schools are opening for the second term.

Led by KUPPET Nairobi Executive Secretary Masenge Isaac, the officials said the government must respect the rule of law and urgently move to resolve the crisis through budgetary allocation and stakeholder engagement.

“And the Court of Appeal pronounced itself clearly that an internship is illegal. We expect a law-abiding government to stand by what the court has said,” Masenge said.

He faulted the government for failing to act despite the ruling, noting that a recently concluded supplementary budget presented an opportunity to address the issue.

Masenge argued that instead of threatening to lay off teachers, the government should prioritise sourcing funds to absorb them into permanent employment, warning that dismissals would worsen the already fragile state of junior secondary education.

“At the end of the day, laying them off does not solve anything. The court has already curtailed any further recruitment of interns. The only solution is to look for a way forward,” he added.

Intern teachers, through their representatives, warned of continued industrial action if their demands are not met, saying the ongoing stalemate has already disrupted learning in schools.

“If the government fails to confirm us, there will be no classes. There will be no STEM subjects in junior schools,” said Rodgers Opil, chairman of the Nairobi International teachers.

The teachers have now vowed not to return to class until they are absorbed into a PNP contract.

Junior secondary schools are particularly vulnerable, as they rely heavily on intern teachers deployed under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), especially in science and technical subjects.

Education stakeholders now warn that prolonged disruption could reverse gains made in CBC implementation, with thousands of learners already affected by reduced classroom instruction.

Union officials maintained that intern teachers are within their rights to stay away from classrooms, citing the court’s finding that the internship programme amounted to an illegal labour practice.

“The court has said they are being engaged in an illegal exercise. So how do you expect them to continue teaching?” Masenge posed.

The Teachers Service Commission has cited budget constraints as a key obstacle to absorbing the teachers, but unions have dismissed the explanation, pointing to recent government spending and insisting that resources can be mobilised if education is prioritised.

Teachers have also criticised the government for failing to allocate funds during the recent supplementary budget, arguing that the crisis could have been averted.

Education experts warn that the standoff now risks destabilising the entire junior secondary school system, as the government faces limited options following the court ruling: either absorb the teachers or terminate their contracts, both with far-reaching consequences.

Masenge called for urgent dialogue involving all stakeholders, including TSC and the government, to reach a consensus and restore normal learning.

“For any crisis to be resolved, there must be engagement. We need a roundtable discussion so that we can agree on how to move forward,” he said.

As the standoff drags on, it is learners in junior secondary schools who remain the biggest casualties of a deepening education crisis.