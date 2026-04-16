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Crme de la crme: Learners take bold social stand at State Concert

By Mike Kihaki | Apr. 16, 2026
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Fesbeth Academy students celebrate their win during the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival 2026 held at Kagumo Teachers College on April 15, 2026. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

After two weeks of gripping performances and stiff competition at the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival 2026 held at Kagumo Teachers College, the country’s most outstanding young creatives are set to converge for the highly anticipated State Concert, an ultimate showcase of brilliance, reflection, and courage.

Sixteen selected teams drawn from pre-primary to university level now carry the nation’s most compelling narratives to the grand stage, each performance offering more than entertainment, it is a mirror into society’s deepest struggles and aspirations.

Leading the pack is dramatic storytelling continues with Fesbeth Academy’s ‘The 4th Wiseman’, which challenges conventional beliefs and inspires deeper reflection on faith and wisdom.

Embu County Primary’s modern dance ‘Little Big Fight’ addresses conflict resolution, urging peaceful coexistence.

St. Mary’s Kibuye will stage their solo verse ‘The Apple’, a thought-provoking piece that explores temptation and the consequences of choices in a rapidly changing moral landscape. The learners challenge their audience to reflect on personal responsibility in a world filled with distractions and ethical dilemmas.

Thogoto Teachers Training College presents ‘Mathagu ma Power’, a culturally grounded narrative dissecting power and leadership struggles within communities. The piece urges leaders to exercise authority with integrity and reminds society of the dangers of unchecked power.

From the capital, All Saints Cathedral Primary School’s choral verse The Story Book revisits generational wisdom, emphasizing the importance of preserving cultural values and moral teachings in an era increasingly shaped by modern influences.

Chuka Boys High School’s spoken word ‘Size Yangu’ confronts issues of identity and self-worth among youth, addressing societal pressures that often define success superficially. The performance encourages young people to embrace authenticity and self-acceptance.

Nyanza’s Agoro Sare High School brings vibrancy through ‘Rangi Rangile’, celebrating cultural identity while advocating unity in diversity. Meanwhile, Diligent Willz School’s play ‘Gari ya Kucheza’ uses symbolism to highlight neglected childhoods and societal escapism, calling for greater care and responsibility toward younger generations.

Inclusivity takes centre stage with Friends’ School Givavei’s SNE cultural dance ‘Mukhonyi’, demonstrating how art transcends physical and cognitive limitations, promoting acceptance and equal opportunity.

St. Columbans Senior School’s live TV production ‘The Shift’ reflects on transitions in technology and culture, cautioning against losing human connection in a digital age. Arap Moi Comprehensive School’s ‘Nyuchi’ reinforces the virtues of hard work and communal living, drawing lessons from nature’s harmony.

Global awareness is evident in Bright Excellence School’s French solo verse ‘Je m’appelle Alladine avece’, celebrating linguistic diversity and cultural exchange. Takaba Senior School’s ‘Kingeumana’ and St. Claire’s Maragoli’s ‘Ilisti’ both revive indigenous traditions, reminding audiences of the importance of cultural preservation.

Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC) brings a journalistic edge through ‘Matukio’, highlighting real societal issues and the role of media in shaping public discourse. At the university level, Mount Kenya University’s spoken word ‘Waridi Lilofukaa’ delves into  themes of resilience and societal decay, urging renewal and hope.

What sets this year apart is not just the diversity of performances, but the depth of reflection and boldness of the learners.

Through satire, symbolism, dance, and dialogue, they question norms, educate audiences, and provoke meaningful conversations on governance, mental health, climate change, and social justice.

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Kenya National Drama and Film Festivals Drama Festival Winners Drama Festival State Concert 2026 Drama Festival Creme de Creme
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