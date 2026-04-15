Drama: Young demonstrate depth in skits

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Eregi TTC perform a play titled The Cyclone, sponsored by Equity Bank, at the 2026 drama festival nationals at Kagumo TTC, Nyeri. [Amos Kiarie]

As the 64th Kenya National Drama and Film Festival comes to a climax, the talents demonstrated by children on the stage show the improvement in how young learners understand the message and send it to the audience through the art of acting.

Embu County Primary school presented a dance by the name " little feet big fight", the dance that focused on a child who had no safe space to play in the slum, finding herself in the garbage just near a dump site.

However, her age mates came and rescued her and took her to a safer place to play.

The grade five and six girls demonstrated a caring character when they realised that this girl had developed some illness due to the poor dump site environment, they offered to wash her and seek medical care.

In their black modern costumes with an African touch, they coloured the stage with well coordinated mordan dance moves that made the stage look so real and lively.

The teacher Rachael Multi Muisyo said that the dance focuses on teamwork, unity, and being there for each other.

"The dance with a modern move focuses on the power of teamwork regardless of the challenges, something that learners in CBE are embracing," she noted.

Eregi TTC perform a play titled The Cyclone, sponsored by Equity Bank, at the 2026 drama festival nationals at Kagumo TTC, Nyeri. [Amos Kiarie]

On the other hand, Overcoming Faith Academy Bunyore brought to the stage little children with a yellow theme of customers in their singing game "My Savings", a topic that has brought to the stage the need for little children to have their savings.

Their teacher, Hanningtone Muyela, said that the singing game presents the value of savings at a young age using modern methods, including pig banks at home as opposed to the traditional method.

"Children should learn how to save as early as in ECD. This will help cultivate the culture of savings. The singing game is equipping them with the knowledge of savings," Tr Muyela said.

He noted that the child is taught that when given some cash to buy sweets, he or she can save " savings for a better future."

The teacher and the trainer said that tomorrow is never guaranteed and cautioned that if you don't save, you are doomed.

On the stage, the little children demonstrated how much a child can save in the pig banks and the joy when they accompany their parents to the bank to know how much they have achieved.

On a different stage, Kwale TTC brought a live broadcast, where the presenter brought to the show an expert on misuse of technology, especially in social media, and on how to report if faced with cyberbullying.

The program dubbed " Gumzo la Wiki" demonstrated the power of good voice fluency and asking the correct question during a live broadcast.