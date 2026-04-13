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Fesbeth, Shimo la Tewa, Dagoretti shine as drama festival winners crowned

By Mike Kihaki | Apr. 13, 2026
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Kabare Girls students perform a narrative titled 'Viral' on 15 April,2026. [Kibata Kihu, Standard

The curtains fell on this year’s Kenya National Drama and Film Festival with a celebration of creativity, innovation and powerful storytelling, as schools from across the country walked away with top honours in various categories.

Leading the pack was Dagoretti High School from Nairobi, whose cultural creative dance “Tikiti” emerged as one of the most decorated items of the festival.

The piece not only clinched the award for Best Cultural Creative Dance on Competency-Based Education (CBE) but also bagged recognition from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and was named the Best Item promoting CBE through dance.

The performance stood out for its dynamic choreography and strong messaging on education reforms.

In the play category, integrity takes a different dimension in Fesbeth High School’s play “The 4th Wiseman,” where a student chooses honesty over complicity in exam malpractice, even at great personal cost. His actions lead to systemic change, highlighting the role of integrity in national development.

“In a world chasing shortcuts, integrity is revolutionary,” said producer Oliver Minishi.

Laiser Hill Academy’s “Will of Hills” examined identity, cultural dislocation and the burden of parental expectations.

The play follows Lemiso, a university student battling the devastating impact of a stolen future, exposing deep societal injustices and personal struggles.

The production earned top honours, including recognition from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Shimo la Tewa High School also made a strong impression with their play “The Jackpot,” which won the top prize in the Equity Bank-sponsored category.

The play was also recognized as the Best Item on protecting online identity and reputation, highlighting the growing importance of digital safety among young people.

In the spoken word category, Makueni Girls impressed with “Barua Kapa,” produced by Mary Akoth which won Best Spoken Word on making wise career choices. The piece resonated with many for its honest reflection on academic pressure and personal ambition.

A student pours out her emotional pain in a letter laying bare the psychological toll of performance pressure in the era of Competency-Based Education (CBE).
“I write this letter not with ink, but with tears,” the performer laments, capturing the anguish of students overwhelmed by expectations.

On the theme of online responsibility, St Clare’s Nembu Girls from Nairobi scooped the award for Best Item on  avoiding online vices with their production “Nembo la Urembo.” tackled gender and societal expectations placed on young women, particularly the tension between education and beauty standards.

The piece explored the dangers of social media pressure and the blurred line between identity and validation in the digital age.

St George’s Girls High School, Nairobi, also dominated in the ICT space, with their narrative “The TikToker” winning Best Item on promotion of ICT use. Their play “Rootless” secured second position nationally, further cementing the school’s strong showing.

 Karuri Secondary School from Central Region also shone, winning the KICD award for Best Spoken Word on CBE with “Timiza Ndoto.”

In narratives, Taka Girls from North Eastern region claimed the Best Narrative on career choices with “The Letter,” while Ringa Boys from Nyanza won Best Narrative on CBE with “Boina.”

Special Needs Education (SNE) categories also stood out, with Fr. Odera School from Nyanza winning both Best Play and Best SNE Item on CBE with “Better Brighter Together,” a powerful piece advocating inclusivity in education.

Other standout winners included St Augustine Mlolongo, whose solo dance “Second Chance” earned the HELB award, and Emusire High School, which received the KCB award for innovation in live broadcast.

In modern dance, Nyakach Girls impressed with “Proper Trash,” winning Best Dance on CBE, while comedy honors  went to Chuka Boys for their hilarious yet insightful piece “Toboa Siri.”

The gala night featured top performances including Alliance High’s “The Making of a Thief,” Kisumu Girls’ cultural dance “Juogi,” and Nyeri High’s modern dance “Truth Be Told,” showcasing the depth of talent across the country.

Prof. Joseph Odhiambo, chairman of the festival said Kenyan learners have exhibited artistic work but also as critical thinkers, using the stage to address pressing societal issues.

“These students are telling stories that matter. They are shaping conversations on education, technology, and the future of our society,” said Prof. Odhiambo.

The vulnerability of young people in the digital age is further highlighted in the solo dance “Scammer,” by St. Matthews Girls from Rift Valley where a student chasing social media fame falls prey to manipulation. These performances collectively stress the urgent need for digital literacy and awareness among learners.

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