Teacher empowerment key for learner preparation, stakeholders told

Crawford International School Managing Director Siza Majola. [Courtesy]

Teacher empowerment remains key in preparing learners for the modern workplace, education stakeholders have been told.

Crawford International School Managing Director Siza Majola said when teachers are empowered to evolve, they in turn are able to equip the next generation with what they require to thrive in the 21st-century economy.

Speaking during a teacher award ceremony at the Crawford Tatu City campus, where teachers from various departments were awarded for producing learners who excelled in various subjects, Majola said, “Continuous professional development, fair compensation and administrative support are essential for ensuring teachers provide the training needed to help learners stay ahead of the curve.”

According to her, while technical knowledge, gruelling hours and linear career ladders were once the primary gatekeepers to advancement, true competitive advantage in today’s high-stakes, hyper-connected world lies at the intersection of digital fluency, soft skills and expertise.

She said this evolution has triggered a paradigm shift in learning, with institutions now working to ensure that their educators are poised to provide the kind of well-rounded, holistic education that learners need to succeed in the modern workplace.

She said recognising teachers for their achievements is one of the strategies which the school has adopted to ensure the quality of education students receive continuously matches the demands of the modern world.

“As a recognised Microsoft Showcase School, Crawford also integrates advanced technology into its core teaching culture to ensure that digital tools are integrated purposefully in learning to enhance creativity and problem-solving, rather than replace traditional teaching methods,” she said.

Majola said through the Microsoft Innovative Educator Experts (MIEE) program, teachers participate in an international culture of networking, mentoring and coaching, collaborating with global peers to share best practices.

“Investing in teacher development is not just an educational necessity; it is a strategic economic imperative,” said Majola, adding, “When we sharpen the teacher’s craft, we secure the learner’s future.”

While referring to a study by Harvard University that indicates high-quality teachers are estimated to increase the combined lifetime earnings of their students, Majola argued that when students see their instructors actively acquiring new skills, whether mastering AI tools or exploring new pedagogical theories, they internalise that learning is a perpetual, positive journey.

“By hiring educators who fit their standing for excellence and providing them with the support they need to grow, learning institutions will naturally see better results in their students,” she said, adding, “You cannot produce global leaders out of learners if the people guiding them are not leaders themselves.”

She said Crawford is committed to continuously empowering its teachers on their journey towards excellence, recognising this as a vital investment that enables them to nurture students into global leaders.