×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Teacher empowerment key for learner preparation, stakeholders told

By Selina Mutua | Feb. 21, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Crawford International School Managing Director Siza Majola. [Courtesy]

Teacher empowerment remains key in preparing learners for the modern workplace, education stakeholders have been told.

Crawford International School Managing Director Siza Majola said when teachers are empowered to evolve, they in turn are able to equip the next generation with what they require to thrive in the 21st-century economy.

Speaking during a teacher award ceremony at the Crawford Tatu City campus, where teachers from various departments were awarded for producing learners who excelled in various subjects, Majola said,   “Continuous professional development, fair compensation and administrative support are essential for ensuring teachers provide the training needed to help learners stay ahead of the curve.”

According to her, while technical knowledge, gruelling hours and linear career ladders were once the primary gatekeepers to advancement, true competitive advantage in today’s high-stakes, hyper-connected world lies at the intersection of digital fluency, soft skills and expertise.

She said this evolution has triggered a paradigm shift in learning, with institutions now working to ensure that their educators are poised to provide the kind of well-rounded, holistic education that learners need to succeed in the modern workplace.

She said recognising teachers for their achievements is one of the strategies which the school has adopted to ensure the quality of education students receive continuously matches the demands of the modern world.

“As a recognised Microsoft Showcase School, Crawford also integrates advanced technology into its core teaching culture to ensure that digital tools are integrated purposefully in learning to enhance creativity and problem-solving, rather than replace traditional teaching methods,” she said.

Majola said through the Microsoft Innovative Educator Experts (MIEE) program, teachers participate in an international culture of networking, mentoring and coaching, collaborating with global peers to share best practices.

“Investing in teacher development is not just an educational necessity; it is a strategic economic imperative,” said Majola, adding, “When we sharpen the teacher’s craft, we secure the learner’s future.”

While referring to a study by Harvard University that indicates high-quality teachers are estimated to increase the combined lifetime earnings of their students, Majola argued that when students see their instructors actively acquiring new skills, whether mastering AI tools or exploring new pedagogical theories, they internalise that learning is a perpetual, positive journey.

“By hiring educators who fit their standing for excellence and providing them with the support they need to grow, learning institutions will naturally see better results in their students,” she said, adding, “You cannot produce global leaders out of learners if the people guiding them are not leaders themselves.”

She said Crawford is committed to continuously empowering its teachers on their journey towards excellence, recognising this as a vital investment that enables them to nurture students into global leaders.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Education Reforms Teacher Empowerment Student Preparation Modern Workplaces
.

Latest Stories

Arteta urges Arsenal to seize destiny in crucial Spurs showdown
Arteta urges Arsenal to seize destiny in crucial Spurs showdown
Football
By AFP
57 mins ago
Why dignity should be at the heart of Kenya's digital lending
Business
By Kennedy Osore
57 mins ago
Kenya faces mounting pressure to wrap up China trade pact
Business
By Brian Ngugi
57 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How taxpayers' billions are sinking in shadowy Bomas project
By David Odongo 57 mins ago
How taxpayers' billions are sinking in shadowy Bomas project
Sifuna-Babu take Kakamega by storm tell off Ruto, police
By Standard Team 57 mins ago
Sifuna-Babu take Kakamega by storm tell off Ruto, police
Ruto faces DP clash that could split coalition
By Josphat Thiong’o 57 mins ago
Ruto faces DP clash that could split coalition
'Eurobondage': How Kenya dug itself into a cycle of bond borrowing
By Macharia Kamau 57 mins ago
'Eurobondage': How Kenya dug itself into a cycle of bond borrowing
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved