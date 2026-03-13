Of wealth, power and love: When high society couples are bound in marriage

The late Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng'eno with his wife Naiyanoi Ntutu

In Kenya’s corridors of power, marriage often carries significance beyond the romance. While love may be the language spoken at the altar, strategy, influence, and political legacy are undeniably the unspoken drivers of most weddings.

Behind many prominent politicians are spouses from equally powerful families, political dynasties, business empires, and professional networks, creating alliances that stretch far beyond the personal sphere and shape the nation’s power structures.