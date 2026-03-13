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Floods death toll rises to 62 as Nairobi records highest fatalities. [Xinhua]

The death toll from the ongoing floods has risen to 62 after heavy rains wreaked havoc in different parts of the country last week.

Nairobi recorded the highest number of fatalities at 33, followed by the Eastern region with 17 and the Rift Valley with seven deaths.

Nyanza and the Coast regions have recorded two deaths each, while the Central region has reported one fatality.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the victims include men, women, and children as search and rescue operations continue in affected areas.

“Sixty-two fatalities have been recorded so far, including 46 men, eight women and eight children,” the ministry said.

Earlier reports indicated that dozens of people died after heavy downpours triggered flash floods in several counties, destroying homes, damaging infrastructure and displacing thousands of families.

Authorities said more than 2,600 households have been forced to leave their homes after floodwaters swept through residential areas.

Several public facilities, including police stations, have also been affected by the floods, complicating response efforts.

The government has urged the public to remain cautious as the rains continue, warning that the risk of flooding remains high in low-lying and riparian areas.