TSC calls for adaptive and ethical leadership

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Ag. CEO Evaleen Mitei during the KEPSHA conference on November 12, 2025. [Courtesy]

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has reaffirmed its commitment to upskilling and empowering teachers as the government rollout Competency-Based Education (CBE).

Speaking during the 20th Kenya Primary School Heads Association (KEPSHA) Annual Conference in Mombasa, TSC CEO Dr. Evaleen Mitei called on school heads to embrace

adaptive leadership, uphold professionalism, and lead with integrity and innovation as the country transitions from the 8-4-4 system.

Dr. Mitei lauded KEPSHA for consistently providing a platform for reflection, continuous learning, and innovation in school leadership, crediting headteachers for their resilience in

implementing CBE amid reforms, technological shifts, and social change.

“As a Commission, we appreciate your dedication and commitment in steering schools through waves of reform, technological advancement, and transitioning to Competency

-Based Education with wisdom and sheer Kenyan grit,” said Dr. Mitei.

She noted that headteachers had already made history by successfully guiding learners through the primary and junior school levels and ushering the first cohort into senior school.

“This is a major milestone in Kenya’s education story. You have done this while balancing new policies, demanding parental expectations, and the digitally spirited learners who

sometimes seem to know more about TikTok than textbooks,” she said.

Dr. Mitei acknowledged the enormous responsibilities school heads shoulder managing administrative duties, responding to parents, and serving as caregivers and transformational leaders.

“To do this effectively, you must practise adaptive leadership the art of leading through flexibility, collaboration, and continuous learning. Change should not be a storm to destabilise

our status quo, but wind for our next adventurous sails,” she said.

Dr. Mitei said the TSC’s vision of a motivated, ethical, and globally competitive teacher aligns with the conference theme “Celebrating Achievements, Strengthening Leadership, and

Shaping the Future of Learning.”

She emphasized that the era of authoritarian leadership was over, urging school heads to make consultation their “leadership currency.”

“Inclusive decision-making draws strength from diverse perspectives. When people feel consulted, they own the process and defend the outcomes,” she stated.

Outlining four key domains of effective school leadership setting expectations, focusing on learning, fostering collaboration, and developing people Dr. Mitei said adaptive leaders

must inspire, motivate, and protect the learning environment while nurturing teacher growth.

“Collaboration is the new leadership currency. Be accessible, manage conflict fairly, and model the values you wish to see in your teams,” she said.

Dr. Mitei also highlighted the importance of supporting intergenerational diversity within schools.

“We have Baby Boomers, Millennials, and Generation Z teachers one uses a tablet, another chalk, another YouTube Live. This diversity should not divide us; it should inspire us,” she noted.

She urged school heads to modernize their approaches, embrace ICT, and prioritize financial accountability.

“You manage more funds, more staff, and more learners than ever. Transparency and accurate record-keeping must remain your strongest shields,” she said.

Dr. Mitei encouraged heads to lead with empathy, teamwork, and shared vision.

“When you return to your schools, be the torchbearers of transformation. Share leadership, empower others, and make every staff meeting a learning opportunity. By doing so, we

will enhance teacher morale, strengthen school culture, and ensure the enduring success of Kenyan education,” she said.