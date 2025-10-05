We must empower our educators for a dynamic, changing world

Ziporah Boyani, a Grade 4 classteacher at Royal Metropolis Academy in Nyamira teaches her pupils. [File, Standard]

Quality education is at the heart of both Finland and Germany’s global work. The role of teachers in learning outcomes is vital and they can truly make a difference in building up the future of children and young students, creating a conducive and motivating learning environment.

Teachers equip learners not just with knowledge, but with resilience, curiosity and the courage to dream. Learning is a life-long journey and the influence of teachers is essential and echoes across generations. From early-childhood learning to academic studying.

As we mark World Teachers’ Day 2025 under the theme “Empowering Educators: Strengthening Resilience, Building Sustainability,” it is a moment to celebrate teachers’ contribution, and ask if we are doing enough to support them. Are we giving enough credit to teachers? We welcome that the Ministry of Education has stepped up efforts to support teachers in different ways, especially in technical and vocational education and training (TVET). It has recruited more trainers, introduced Competency-Based Education and Training (CBET), modularised curricula, introduced Dual TVET and expanded Continuous Professional Development (CPD).

Trainers are also being retooled with modern equipment, digital tools, and new methods of teaching to meet industry needs. On their part, trainers have shown remarkable adaptability, embracing reforms with resilience. With sustained support, teachers can deliver quality education that prepares learners for future jobs and drives Kenya’s growth. Finland and Germany are working together with the Ministry of Education to strengthen TVET in Kenya. Our objective is to increase the impact of TVET by focusing on quality of training and teachers within the sector. Through the ‘Promotion of Youth Employment and Vocational Training’ project, we are scaling up Dual Training across the country.

The model connects TVET institutions with companies to bridge the gap between what is taught in classrooms and what is demanded in the workplace. Recognising the crucial role of teaching and mentoring in learning, our joint aim is also to enhance quality of trainers and strengthen continuous professional development for both TVET trainers and in-company trainers. The programme has strengthened teacher capacity through targeted training and strong partnerships with Finnish and German training institutions. It has also engaged industry to make learning more practical and relevant for trainers and not just students.

At the centre of this effort is the Dual TVET Academy, established under the Kenya School of TVET. The Academy is a hub where capacity building, greening, gender inclusion, in-company training, and digitalisation converge. By offering remote and flexible learning, it ensures trainers nationwide have access to modern teaching approaches. To date, over 2,000 trainers have benefited from training, exchange visits, and benchmarking tours, strengthening Kenya’s skills ecosystem.

To further close the gaps faced by trainers, stronger action is needed by all stakeholders. Policymakers should increase funding to recruit additional trainers, upgrade training infrastructure, and provide more modern teaching equipment. They should also sustain investments in structured professional development programmes, ensuring trainers are retooled with the latest digital tools and pedagogical methods. Clear career progression pathways should also be prioritised.

Industry, too, should deepen partnerships with TVET institutions, exposing trainers to technology updates and workplace practices while aligning curricula with labour market needs.

On this World Teachers’ Day, we celebrate every teacher and trainer shaping Kenya’s future. With courage and resilience, you inspire young people to dream, innovate, and to believe in themselves. You are true guardians of possibility and builders of hope!

Happy World Teachers’ Day 2025!

The writers are Ambassadors of Germany and Finland