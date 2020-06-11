All learners must report back to school, Uhuru orders chiefs

The government has directed chiefs and their assistants to ensure all learners report to school when learning resumes next month.

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday said the resumption of learning remained on course, instructing the Ministry of Interior to account for all children and ensure that all learners reported to school.

President Kenyatta spoke at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi during the 57th Jamhuri Day celebrations.

All schools are also required to produce reports of the children who will not report back for learning after schools were shut for more than nine months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministry of Education is also required to facilitate re-admission of all learners who may not report back due to pregnancy or other reasons.

President Kenyatta sought to assuage concerns among parents over the safety of schools once they are open, pledging that the government would provide a safe environment for teachers and their students.

He asked parents to ensure their children resumed learning, assuring parents that the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health have developed protocols and guidelines to facilitate the reopening of all learning institutions.

"We remain on course for the resumption of learning in all classes effective January 4, 2021," he said, "with the safety of our young learners being our top priority."

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives for this year's Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Ministry of Education began gradually reopening schools in October, with learners in Grade 4, Standard 8 and Form 4 reporting back to class.

President Kenyatta was reinforcing a message already given by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha who announced last month that all schools would reopen on January 4, nearly a year after closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some teachers and learners have since tested positive for Covid-19.