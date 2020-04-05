Magoha: Re-opening of schools not cast in granite, can happen this year

SEE ALSO: Knec audit report gives thumbs up to new curriculum“We are observing the curve in two to three weeks and when it hits five [per cent] we can then sit down and make hard decisions. Under that period, we will have looked well into the Covid-19 protocols. The President also has the final say on the re-opening,” Magoha said. On the level of preparation in schools, the Education CS criticised technical and vocational training institutes countrywide for not using the skills they teach to equip themselves on readiness to reopen. Magoha directed that Kazi Mtaani youth be used in providing cheap labour for schools to avoid more expenditure. “It is very cheap to use youths under the Kazi Mtaani initiative but these people don’t want to acquire those services since there is no room for them to possibly misuse funds. You must use these youth across the country so that they can make money,” he added.
SEE ALSO: CS Magoha reads riot act to college principal over coronavirus preparedness“If we use Kazi Mtaani we are going to cut costs ... our country Kenya is not poor, we are poor in our minds,” Magoha said. He said most of the colleges and other institutions of learning that he has already visited were in a sorry state whereas others are ready to resume learning. Magoha asked county governments to assist in implementing most of the requirements instead of getting concerned with the County Technical Training Institutes (CTTIS). On the President’s Education Stimulus Package announced in May which featured the allocation of Sh6.5 billion to support education, Prof Magoha warned those getting tenders to supply desks against inflating costs. He said the implementation framework for improving learning in schools will involve officers from the Interior ministry to avoid theft of public resources.