Standard Group, Mediamax journalists attacked amid fake ambulance scam coverage

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Two Kitale-based journalists, Gilbert Sitati from Standard Group and George Njoroge from Mediamax, were assaulted on Friday, March 20, while covering a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) forum in Cherangany, Trans Nzoia County.

According to witnesses, Joram Wataka, a personal assistant to Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang, approached Mediamax journalist George Njoroge while the meeting was underway and requested a private discussion near the fence of Morosiet Secondary School, where the event was being held.

After a brief exchange, Wataka allegedly attacked Njoroge before turning on KTN journalist Gilbert Sitati, who was recording the incident.

Wataka was allegedly angered by Njoroge for posting on his WhatsApp status a screenshot of a Standard headline about a fake ambulance deal in which his boss, Senator Chesang, was also mentioned.

Standard Group and Mediamax journalists assaulted while covering a UDA meeting in Cherangany, Trans Nzoia



Video by Gilbert Sitati pic.twitter.com/FLMIUTOTjJ — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) March 20, 2026

Njoroge sustained injuries, while Sitati managed to escape unharmed.

According to Njoroge, Wataka grabbed him by the neck and demanded an explanation for what he termed as damaging the senator’s reputation.

Witnesses said Wataka struck Njoroge repeatedly without provocation.

Sitati, who realised his colleague was under attack, rushed to intervene and began recording the incident while calling for help from fellow journalists.

Other journalists covering the event rushed to the scene and managed to rescue Njoroge. Wataka then turned on Sitati and attempted to seize his phone.

“He turned on me and chased me, wanting to take my phone, but I managed to outrun him,” Sitati said.

Witnesses said Wataka attempted to attack Sitati again before members of the public intervened and restrained him.

Fearing for their safety, the journalists left the venue through the fence and took a boda boda to Sibanga Police Station, about 10 kilometres away, where they reported the incident.

Meanwhile, a group of youths believed to be allied to Wataka attempted to vandalise Njoroge’s car, but were stopped by other youths at the scene, about 100 metres from the dais where the UDA event was taking place.

Local journalists condemned the attack and demanded Wataka’s arrest and prosecution.

“This is a primitive act by the senator’s aide. We demand immediate action against him,” the journalists said.

The incident comes months after journalist Osinde Obare was forced into hiding following threats from individuals linked to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula over a story involving the Speaker and Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya.

Obare went into hiding after filming Wetang’ula being shielded by aides during a disturbance at a burial in Maili Saba. He later resumed work after eight months.