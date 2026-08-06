Teachers raise alarm over delay in new career guidelines implementation

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Teachers have raised concerns over delays in the implementation of the revised Career Progression Guidelines (CPG), accusing the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) of failing to provide the financial implementation framework needed to roll out the reforms.

Speaking in Mbale, Vihiga Branch Executive Secretary of the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET), Charles Otiende, said the delay had left thousands of teachers anxious over their career progression and expected salary adjustments.

Otiende said the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) forwarded the revised Career Progression Guidelines to the SRC in May, seeking advice on the financial implications and the payment model to be used in implementing the new structure.

However, more than two months later, the commission is yet to respond.

"The TSC submitted the revised Career Progression Guidelines to SRC in May for financial advice before implementation. Up to now, SRC has not communicated its position," said Otiende.

The revised guidelines reduce the number of job groups for secondary school teachers from 16 to eight, a move aimed at simplifying the promotion structure and eliminating prolonged career stagnation that has affected many teachers for years.

The reforms were expected to be implemented from July 1, 2026, coinciding with the second phase of the 2026–2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which teachers had anticipated would also usher in another round of salary improvements.

According to Otiende, the continued silence from SRC risks derailing the implementation process, especially as the TSC finalises its budgeting cycle.

"Teachers are worried because TSC is already undertaking its budgeting process. If SRC delays much longer, the commission may conclude its budget without factoring in the financial requirements for the new career guidelines," he said.

He reminded SRC that teachers deserve equal treatment with other public servants whose remuneration and career matters are often handled promptly.

"Teachers are public employees just like workers in other sectors. Their welfare should receive the same urgency and attention. SRC should expedite its advice so that teachers are not disadvantaged," Otiende added.

The branch union warned that if SRC fails to respond within the next 14 days, teachers across all branches in the Country could issue a strike notice after consultations with union organs.

"Our members are losing patience. If there is no communication within 14 days, we shall consult and consider issuing a strike notice to compel action," Otiende warned.

He said the concerns followed numerous complaints received from branch and regional union members who had hoped the reforms would finally unlock promotions that have remained elusive for years.

The reforms also provide shorter pathways to senior positions and simplify promotion requirements.

Career stagnation has remained one of the biggest grievances in the teaching profession, with some teachers reportedly remaining in the same job group for up to 30 years.

In May, KUPPET urged the TSC to advertise promotion opportunities for about 135,000 teachers whom the union said had stagnated in their current grades.

Before finalising the revised guidelines, TSC conducted consultations with teachers, unions and other education stakeholders as required under the 2025–2029 CBA.

The review seeks to modernise the teaching profession, align career progression with the demands of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), and address weaknesses that emerged under the 2018 Career Progression Guidelines framework.