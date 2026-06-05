Nganya culture still ruling roads with impunity as public calls for stern action

They are known for wild screams, pimped vehicles, decorative artwork, youthful crew, some with funny names, tinted windows, loud music and reckless driving now commonly known as manyoka.
At some point, you will see their ‘hired touts’ hanging precariously at the door, around it or even at the top while sometimes doing various kinds of stunts.
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