Why workers have little to celebrate this Labour Day

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President William Ruto and COTU boss Francis Atwoli during the 2026 Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County. [PCS]

Kenyans joined the globe in marking Labour Day yesterday. While the official narrative speaks of economic growth, resilience and recovery, for millions of Kenyan workers, the reality is far less celebratory.

Beneath the headline GDP figures lies a harder truth: work is no longer a guarantee of dignity, stability, or even survival. Recent reporting by The Standard Group captures this contradiction starkly — Kenya’s growth is “masked” by poor pay, rising taxes and shrinking incomes.

For the average worker, payslips tell a painful story. Wages are stagnating or worse, dwindling in real terms while the cost of living hits the roof. Data shows real earnings have declined, eroding purchasing power even as inflation appears to ease on paper.

That means workers are earning money that does not cover basic needs. Yet if wages are under pressure, taxes are not. From PAYE to indirect levies, Kenyan workers are being squeezed from all sides. The growing sense is that taxation is no longer about shared national responsibility, but survival at the expense of the already burdened.

Analysts warn that the tax system is increasingly seen as unfair, disproportionately affecting ordinary earners while doing little to broaden the base. The result is a cruel paradox: workers are earning, but not living.

More troubling is the nature of jobs being created. Much of Kenya’s economic expansion is concentrated in sectors like agriculture and services areas dominated by informal, low-paying and insecure work.

Stable, well-paying jobs in manufacturing and industry remain elusive, leaving many trapped in cycles of vulnerability. This explains a growing desperation among workers. Some are turning to risky opportunities abroad, lured by promises of better pay but often ending up in exploitative or dangerous conditions. Others are juggling multiple jobs, side hustles and debt to stay afloat.

Labour Day, once a moment to celebrate gains made by workers, now feels increasingly hollow. What is there to celebrate when employment does not guarantee a decent life? When a salary cannot cover rent, food, healthcare, and education?

At its core, the crisis is not just economic—it is structural. Kenya’s growth model is failing to translate macroeconomic gains into meaningful improvements in people’s lives. Growth will be hollow if it does not address jobs, incomes and inequality.

The way forward demands more than rhetoric. It requires a reset: fair taxation, deliberate investment in job-rich sectors, stronger labour protections, and policies that prioritise income growth not just GDP growth.

Workers are not asking for miracles. They are asking for a system where effort is rewarded, where work leads to stability, and where economic progress is felt in homes not just reported in statistics. Until then, Labour Day will remain less a celebration and more a reminder of unmet promises.