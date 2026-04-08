Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

MP's fresh bid to achieve gender equity in Parliament welcome

By Editorial | Apr. 8, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot. [File, Standard]

The two-thirds gender rule stands out as Kenya's most embarrassing unfulfilled constitutional promise. The Supreme Court set August 27, 2015, as the deadline for Parliament to enact necessary legislation, but the deadline came and went, just like many other government promises before an election.

Ten years later, this requirement looks like a decorative clause in a constitution that Kenya displays proudly but honours selectively. Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot deserves credit for trying again. His Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill No. 2 of 2025 proposes a clear mechanism; that whenever either House fails to meet the gender threshold, additional nominated members shall be appointed to enforce compliance. After a decade of legislative cowardice, that is at least a serious attempt.

The broad support the Bill has attracted is encouraging. Civil society is on board. The IEBC has expressed support. Prof Wanjiku Kabira has rightly noted that it transforms the gender rule from a declaratory principle into an enforceable constitutional requirement. The shift from aspiration to obligation is precisely what has been missing.

But Kenyans are wary. They know their Parliament is already bloated beyond what a developing economy can sustainably afford. 

The Parliamentary Budget Office has done the arithmetic, and the numbers are shocking. Each additional MP costs approximately Sh30 million annually, and the full gender top-up could add Sh20 billion to the wage bill every year.

The solution, therefore, must be surgical. Cheruiyot's Bill should be passed, but coupled with a corresponding reduction in other parliamentary seats so that the total number of legislators does not rise. Women must enter Parliament, but not on the backs of taxpayers already ground down by debt and austerity.

Similar efforts have failed before, felled by the very men who were meant to champion them. Kenya will be watching whether Cheruiyot's colleagues have the political spine to do what their predecessors repeatedly refused to do: honour the Constitution.

 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Two-Thirds Gender Rule Gender Equity Aaron Cheruiyot Bill Constitutional Reform
.

Latest Stories

Address devolution flaws to end fights between senators and governors
Address devolution flaws to end fights between senators and governors
Opinion
By Alex Ogutu
2 hrs ago
Iran war should catalyse clean energy revolution in Africa
Opinion
By Njeri Kahurani
2 hrs ago
Nairobi's Ngong Road is the epitome of quality road construction
Opinion
By Maina Gatiba
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Decorum collapses as Gachagua, Ruto square off at requiem mass
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Decorum collapses as Gachagua, Ruto square off at requiem mass
Students have one month to apply for university and college courses
By Mike Kihaki 2 hrs ago
Students have one month to apply for university and college courses
Uproar after Osotsi attacked in Kisumu restaurant
By Clinton Ambujo 2 hrs ago
Uproar after Osotsi attacked in Kisumu restaurant
Wattanga exits KRA after Ruto orders his resignation
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Wattanga exits KRA after Ruto orders his resignation
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved