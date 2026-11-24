Audio By Vocalize

Residents of Syokimau hold demonstrations over the poor state of roads in the area on November 24, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Residents of Katani area in Syokimau, Machakos county have intensified protests against the deteriorating state of roads in their community, accusing government authorities of ignoring their concerns despite repeated appeals for intervention.

On their second consecutive day, residents took to the streets to demand urgent repairs to Katani Road and other affected access roads, which they say have been severely damaged by thousands of heavy trucks transporting materials from nearby quarries and industrial sites daily.

However, the peaceful demonstration turned chaotic after police officers moved in and dispersed protesters using tear gas and rubber bullets, with residents also alleging that live ammunition was fired.

Speaking during the demonstration, Syokimau Residents Association Chairman Mohammed Ismail said the community had repeatedly raised concerns with the county governor and her administration, as well as the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) but their grievances had seemingly fallen on deaf ears.

Mohammed expressed disappointment that residents who had peacefully assembled to demand better roads were instead confronted by police officers.

He said several residents were injured during the confrontation and affected by the police response.

"It is quite sad that when Kenyans ask the government for what they are entitled to, the response is tear gas and rubber bullets instead of addressing their concerns," he said. Syokimau Association Chairman Mohammed Ismail leads other residents of Syokimau indemonstrating over the poor state of roads in the area. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The chairman pointed to the heavy presence of trucks on community roads, claiming that more than 7,000 trucks use the area daily, making movement increasingly difficult for residents.

He further alleged that some truck operators deliberately use the roads to avoid designated weighbridges and evade applicable charges, including cess.

According to Mohammed, the heavy traffic has made daily life increasingly difficult, with residents struggling to get to work in the morning and return home in the evening.

He noted that Katani Road had reportedly undergone repairs more than ten times, yet it continued to deteriorate because of the heavy and overloaded trucks using it.

Mohammed warned that the continued presence of factories and quarry operations without adequate road infrastructure was threatening the livelihoods and safety of Syokimau residents.

He challenged elected leaders, including the governor and area Member of Parliament, to stop shifting responsibility and instead deliver solutions to the problems facing the community.

Collins Mango, an advocate of the High Court of Kenya and a resident, criticised the political leadership and relevant authorities for what he described as prolonged neglect of the area's road infrastructure.

Mango said residents had endured poor road conditions along Katani Road for more than a year without meaningful intervention.

"We are not interested in a blame game. All we want is service delivery. These are residents, voters and taxpayers and we deserve services," Mango said.