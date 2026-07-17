KeNHA closes section of Emali-Isineti Road for three weeks

Audio By Vocalize

KeNHA to close Emali-Isineti Road starting July 24 to August 13. [File, Standard]

Motorists using the Emali-Isineti Road will use a single-lane diversion for three weeks after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) closed part of the road for drainage works.

The closure takes effect from Friday, July 24, and runs until Thursday, August 13, according to a public notice issued by the authority on Friday, July 17.

KeNHA said the affected section lies near Simba Cement where contractors will install a drainage structure, also known as a culvert.

The authority said it had constructed an alternative route alongside the closed section to maintain traffic flow during the works.

"During the closure period, traffic will be routed through a temporary diversion, approximately 100 metres in length, constructed alongside the closed section," said KeNHA.

Motorists travelling along the route will use the diversion on an alternating single-lane basis until construction ends.

KeNHA urged drivers to observe traffic signs and follow directions issued by police officers and traffic marshals deployed at the site to manage movement along the road.