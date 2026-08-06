CJ Koome raises the alarm over Bungoma's rising teenage pregnancies

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Chief Justice Martha Koome says addressing teenage pregnancies requires a whole-of-society approach. [Benard Owrongo, Standard]

Chief Justice Martha Koome has expressed concern over the surge in teenage pregnancies in Bungoma County.

Justice Koome termed the situation a major child justice crisis and called for urgent and coordinated action to protect children from predatory men and ensure justice is served.

She said that addressing the crisis requires a whole-of-society approach.

Speaking at the Bungoma County headquarters during an assessment visit aimed at evaluating the justice needs of residents, identifying challenges facing the justice sector and strengthening collaboration between the county government and the Judiciary, the CJ revealed that Bungoma Law Courts currently have 125 pending defilement cases.

"Such a societal problem cannot be handled by one actor. It is a collective responsibility. We need to assess the justice needs and challenges of this county and see how we can foster partnerships with other organisations. I call for the establishment of a County Action Plan bringing together the Judiciary, county government, the Children's Department and all relevant stakeholders to eliminate this vice," she said.

She added: "The Children's Services Department is also here because we have many issues involving the care and protection of children who are victims of offences such as defilement, cases that are on the rise. This is a societal problem that cannot be left to the Children's Department or the Judiciary alone. The people of Bungoma ought to understand that we all have a responsibility to protect and promote the rights of children."

The Chief Justice commended the county government for establishing a Children's Rescue Centre at Ndengelwa, saying the model should be replicated across the remaining eight sub-counties to improve access to child protection services.

She also called on the county government to waive medical fees for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), noting that charging survivors for treatment only adds to their trauma.

Koome further highlighted the importance of expanding access to justice through Alternative Justice Systems (AJS). Citing a recent survey, she said only 17 per cent of justice seekers go to court, while 64 per cent prefer Alternative Justice Systems and 19 per cent take no action.

She said the Judiciary is constitutionally mandated to promote alternative dispute resolution and ensure that agreements reached through recognised AJS mechanisms can be adopted as court orders.

Governor Kenneth Lusaka pledged to work with the Judiciary to establish and strengthen mediation and Alternative Justice Systems in Bungoma, noting that many people prefer community-based dispute resolution mechanisms.

On judicial infrastructure, Koome said the county has only four courts—Bungoma, Webuye, Kimilili and Sirisia—despite having nine constituencies.

She hailed Lusaka for allocating 1.5 acres of land for the construction of a new court and appealed for additional land in the other constituencies.

She also encouraged local MPs to consider using the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) to support court construction and bring justice services closer to the people.

Lusaka reaffirmed the county's commitment to child protection and called for firm action against perpetrators of defilement, which often leads to teenage pregnancies.

He also called for the establishment of a County Revenue Collection Court, saying it would help seal loopholes in revenue administration and enable the prosecution of tax defaulters, thereby boosting Bungoma's own-source revenue.

"We are seeking the Judiciary's support in establishing a County Revenue Collection Court to address gaps in our current revenue collection processes and enhance accountability. Improved revenue collection will directly strengthen service delivery to the people of Bungoma," Lusaka said.

He hailed the continued partnership between the county government and the Judiciary, noting that the collaboration had played a critical role in advancing justice for residents and improving institutional coordination.

"Our partnership with the Judiciary has been instrumental in building a justice system that is responsive to the needs of our people. We remain committed to working together to strengthen judicial services and improve access to justice across the county," he added.

"This kind of collaboration is vital in improving judicial infrastructure. It will significantly reduce congestion and enhance the delivery of justice," Koome said.

Koome further revealed that the Judiciary was in the process of establishing courts in all nine constituencies in Bungoma County, a move expected to bring judicial services closer to residents while reducing the cost and time involved in seeking justice.

On the proposed County Revenue Collection Court, Koome committed to fast-tracking its establishment by assigning a magistrate, signalling the Judiciary's readiness to support Bungoma's efforts to strengthen local justice administration.

The Chief Justice is touring courts across Western Kenya to engage stakeholders, assess regional justice needs, strengthen partnerships and enhance access to affordable, people-centred justice.