Development lobby opposes state lodge plan

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Elephants grazing at Lower Imenti Forest. [File, Standard]

The Imenti Development Forum (IDF) is among the latest stakeholders to oppose President William Ruto’s plan to build a State Lodge in Meru.

To be located in a part of the vast Imenti Forest, which is part of Mount Kenya Forest, the project has met widespread opposition, mainly from conservationists and local leaders.

The Charles Mbogori-chaired IDF, made up of professionals from the Imenti community and which is credited with establishing ICT hubs in schools across Meru, in addition to its conservation activities, has castigated leaders who support the project.

In a press statement, the IDF asked for the resignation or removal of Governor Isaac Mutuma, Senate deputy speaker Kathuri Murungi and North Imenti MP Rahim Dawood.

The IDF members accused the Meru leaders of ‘surrendering’ the land for the project, which they said puts at risk the conservation and survival of the wildlife diversity.

“We call, without equivocation or apology, for the immediate resignation of spineless Governor Mutuma, Senator Murungi and MP Dawood. The Governor for actively engineering the surrender of 100 acres of the gazetted Imenti Forest Reserve to the National Government for the construction of the State Lodge, a golf course and an airstrip-a betrayal of our community so brazen it defies legal, constitutional and moral comprehension,” the lobby said.

The organisation called out Senator Murungi for his failure to block the plan.

“A senator who cannot find his voice when the survival of his own people is being sacrificed for the leisure and pleasure of the powerful is not a senator,” the influential lobby stated.

Imenti forest, they said, was not a natural attraction and crucial water tower that feeds vast populations, but a legally gazetted forest reserve whose survival was already compromised.

“This is not politics. This is a matter of survival-for our rivers, our farms, our people, our way of life, our children and our future.”

It said, “The Imenti forest is not simply trees. It is one of the region’s most significant repositories of biological diversity- a living library accumulated over millennia that, once destroyed, cannot be rebuilt in any human timescale.”

But yesterday, Mr Dawood sought to clear his name.

"I was supporting the State Lodge initially when it was within the ASK Showground, but I am told it will be in the forest near KFS offices, which I am not too comfortable with, and if it is more than 20 acres, what was envisaged earlier, then it is definitely not okay," said the legislator.

He said the airstrip will be built farther away from the presidential residence, for security reasons.

Dawood said the airstrip is set for Kithoka near Ruiri, "where there are no trees and it is flatter and because of State Lodge security."

He added, "As for the gold course, it can be anywhere near within Meru County near Meru University main campus at Nciiru, Tigania West. So, the three projects can be split into three constituencies of North Imenti, Buuri and Tigania West. But if the State Lodge will take more than 20 acres, then it is a big no."

President Ruto and Governor Mutuma had, in the recent past, said the state lodge would be a beneficial project.

Speaking towards the end of last year when he hosted Meru leaders, Dr Ruto said it would ease movement when a president is visiting Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Isiolo and neighbouring regions.

“I have issued instructions to my people that there should be a state lodge in Meru before December,” he had said, just before opposition to it gathered steam.

Governor Mutuma has been steadfast in supporting the project, which, together with a gold course and an airstrip, he said, puts Meru Municipality in a good place to attain city status.

“We will cut the trees on the site and plant five times that elsewhere,” he said.

He added, “I have talked with President Ruto and we said before the next elections, we will have a state lodge. As the county government of Meru, we requested, through the Njuri Ncheke elders, to have a golf course in Meru, and an airstrip, critical facilities required to attain city status.”

He said the state lodge and the other facilities will create employment opportunities for local youth, and told off those who oppose it.

Others who opposed it were Jubilee deputy leader Dr Fred Matiang’i and Party of National Unity boss Peter Munya.

Speaking at the weekend, Dr Matiang’i said there was no need for another state lodge in the country, as he proposed that the funds should be used in establishing security facilities in the cattle-prone northern parts of Meru.

He said a president has the luxury of having modern aircraft that cruise at fast speeds, hence no need to continue building more state lodges.

If a president has to spend the night away from the State House, there are safe and modern hotels with the best accommodation, he said.

“We do not need an extra state house here in Meru. When we were building these state lodges, we did not have big, modern hotels as we have now. Our (presidential) aircraft can reach Meru within 45 minutes, which means a president can visit, address the people and fly back to Nairobi,” Dr Matiang’i said.

North Imenti MP aspirant Carol ‘CK’ Muriuki weighed in on the issue, saying the project should not be a priority.

“The Imenti forest is a critical conservation area rich in exotic trees and other biodiversity and must be protected,” Ms Muriuki said.