Meru professionals set up ICT hubs to empower youth

Imenti Development Forum has set up ICT hubs in four sub-counties to train youths with digital skills. [File, Standard ]

Professionals under the auspices of Meru County's Imenti Development Forum (IDF) plan to establish ICT hubs in 20 wards to equip young people with digital skills.

The IDF at the weekend launched the fourth ICT hub equipped with modern computers and other devices at Ngiine Secondary School in North Imenti Constituency.

The lobby comprises professionals from South Imenti, Central Imenti, North Imenti and Buuri.

So far, the members have contributed more than Sh5 million to set up ICT hubs at Ithimbari in South Imenti, Kathiranga in Central Imenti, Kithima in Buuri and the latest, Ngiine in North Imenti constituencies.

IDF Chairman Kairu Magambo from Ndagene in South Imenti and an international consultant said that by establishing ICT hubs in the communities, they aim to enable youth to acquire skills that enable them to achieve their academic potential and take up opportunities in the digital economy.

Mr Magambo raised concern that Imenti was lagging behind in development, and they have decided to initiate the ICT hubs project in schools, church compounds and other spaces to empower students and the community in the four constituencies.

"What we are advancing is the empowerment of the youth through establishing the ICT hubs in different parts of Imenti. We did renovations and installed modern computers and training. The idea is to expose them to the expanding digital world and opportunities," he said.

He said students at different levels will be able to conduct research and other educational activities in the ICT hubs and urged the communities to 'own' the project and sustain it.

The lobby said it wants to partner with communities in Imenti to achieve the target of setting up ICT hubs in 20 wards in the four constituencies.

"We want the community to ensure this initiative does not die. "It should be expanded to every sub-location," he stated.

Different professionals who work in various sectors said they were beneficiaries of community members, and donating resources to set up the ICT hubs was their way of giving back.

Nicholas Mwenda said they are worried about the education standards in the Imenti region and have decided to contribute towards reversing the trend.

"As IDF our biggest objective is to work as a group to uplift the interests of the Imenti," Mr Mwenda said.

In addition to equipping the youth with digital skills and exposing them to technology and educational opportunities, locals will also learn smart farming and get other opportunities in the hubs.