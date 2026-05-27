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Muslim faithful in Isiolo condemn vote-rigging claims, call for peace during Eid al-Adha celebrations

By Bruno Mutunga | May. 27, 2026
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Thousands of Muslim faithful in Isiolo thronged various mosques and open grounds for special prayers to mark Eid al-Adha, May 27, 2026. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

Thousands of Muslim faithful in Isiolo this morning thronged various mosques and open grounds for special prayers to mark Eid al-Adha (also known as the festival of sacrifice), to commemorate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God before God gave him a ram as a substitute.

Speaking to Journalists at the Wabera Primary School grounds after the prayers, a Section of the muslim faithful in Isiolo slammed politicians who have hinted at plans to rig votes in favour of the ruling administration, just in case of the likelihood of defeat during the next general elections slated for next year.

Led by Osman Shariff Awkay, the faithful termed the comments as reckless and ones that ignite unnecessary tension among members of the public, who could now be worried that their votes may not count if the claims of vote rigging are actualised.

Awkay demanded the summoning of political leaders who make such inflammatory statements so that appropriate legal action is taken against them.

Abdikadir Hassan, a human rights activist and Abdi Diba called upon Kenyans to uphold peaceful coexistence regardless of the direction that political leaders decide to take them, for their own selfish interests.

Thousands of Muslim faithful in Isiolo thronged various mosques and open grounds for special prayers to mark Eid al-Adha, May 27, 2026. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

The Faithful also urged the Muslim community to share with the less fortunate as they celebrate the Feast of Sacrifice. 

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