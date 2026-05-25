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Wednesday declared public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Adha

By Mate Tongola | May. 25, 2026
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Muslim faithfuls at the Sir Ali Muslim Club, Nairobi on April 21, 2023. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has declared Wednesday, May 27, 2026, a public holiday to mark Eid al-Adha.

Through a Gazette notice dated May 25, 2026, Murkomen said the holiday had been declared under powers granted by Section 3(1) of the Public Holidays Act.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 3(1) of the Public Holidays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration declares that Wednesday, the 27th May, shall be a public holiday to mark Eid-ul-Adha,” the notice read.

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is among the most significant celebrations in the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide through prayers, charity, and family gatherings.

The celebration commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim, also known as Abraham, to sacrifice his son in obedience to God before a ram was provided as a substitute.

Muslims traditionally mark the day with special prayers held in mosques and open grounds early in the morning, followed by charitable acts and communal celebrations.

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