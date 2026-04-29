Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Governor Malombe appeals for reinforcement of border police posts

By Philip Muasya | Apr. 29, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Families displaced as conflict rise in Kitui- Tana river border.[File,Standard]

Kitui County Governor Julius Malombe has urged the national government to staff and operationalize six police stations built by the county along the porous Kitui–Tana River border to enhance security in the area

Among these is Kwa Kamari Police Station, located in a volatile zone where a gun-toting militia gang killed seven people on Saturday.

Addressing the media yesterday, Malombe noted that Kwa Kamari Police Station is fully complete and ready for use, with facilities including a main administration block, staff quarters, pit latrine, solar power system, floodlights, fencing, and a gate.

The county chief added that his administration had constructed six police stations along the porous border and urged the quick deployment of personnel to enhance security presence and response.

Other completed stations awaiting operationalization include Mandongoi,  Kwa Ngongoo, Twambui, Imuumba, and Kona Kaliti, all along the restive border.

The governor emphasized that security remains a function of the national government, and called  on security agencies to act swiftly and decisively.

“We request the national security agencies to ensure that those responsible for this atrocity are apprehended and brought to justice,” Malombe said.

Malombe called for a multi-agency security operation involving the National Police Service, General Service Unit, Kenya Wildlife Service and Kenya Forest Service, working alongside county game rangers to flush out illegal occupants from the Mwingi National Game Reserve.

“We request the multi-agency security team to work together with our game rangers to plan and organize a security operation aimed at removing all the intruders within the Mwingi National Reserve," the governor said.

The suspected intruders inside the protected area include camel herders, believed to be armed with illegal firearms, charcoal burners, and other criminal elements.

To support the completed police stations, Governor Malombe revealed that his administration was installing 20,000-litre water tanks at four stations, with plans to drill and equip boreholes across the stations to ensure a reliable water supply for police officers.

Following the Kwa-Kamari attack, the county government dispatched medical and emergency teams to Tseikuru Sub-County Hospital to treat the injured and provide psychosocial support to affected families.

Last year, during his Jukwaa la Usalama meetings in Kitui town, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen commended governor Malombe to construct the police stations and promise deployment of police officers.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

KItui County Governor Malombe Police Reinforcement Kwa Kamari Police Station
.

Latest Stories

KCB bank launches home loan mortgage facility for MSME business owners
KCB bank launches home loan mortgage facility for MSME business owners
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
27 mins ago
Almost half of French real estate agents enable racism: study
Real Estate
By AFP
27 mins ago
Mombasa-bound ship hijack signals troubling return of Somali piracy
Shipping & Logistics
By Benard Sanga
27 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Economic survey dampens Ruto's promises of jobs and prosperity
By Macharia Kamau 27 mins ago
Economic survey dampens Ruto's promises of jobs and prosperity
Mudavadi, Wetang'ula meet Western MPs
By Ndungu Gachane 27 mins ago
Mudavadi, Wetang'ula meet Western MPs
Drama as former senator Gloria Orwoba is arrested
By Josphat Thiongó 27 mins ago
Drama as former senator Gloria Orwoba is arrested
Warsame gets JSC nod to replace Ibrahim at the Supreme Court
By Kamau Muthoni 27 mins ago
Warsame gets JSC nod to replace Ibrahim at the Supreme Court
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved