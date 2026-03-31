County rejects 'starving contractors' allegations

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Machakos County Secretary Muya Ndambuki (C) flanked by senior officials, addresses the media. [Erastus Mulwa, Standard]

The county government of Machakos has come out with guns blazing, dismissing widespread claims that it had failed to honour its obligation to contractors and suppliers doing business with the devolved unit.

At the same time, Governor Wavinya Ndeti’s administration has vowed it will not negotiate with individuals purporting to hold contracts with the government, citing individuals accused of stirring public scorn against the county government’s goodwill to settle pending Bills.

County Secretary, Muya Ndambuki, who addressed the press in Machakos, maintained the county government had a clear-cut plan of settling the county’s pending bills, the bulk of which he clarified were inherited from the previous regime. Machakos County Secretary Muya Ndambuki (C) flanked by senior officials, addresses the media. [Erastus Mulwa, Standard]

He said for the past seven months in the current Financial Year, the county government has already paid out a total of Sh1.4 billion owed to various suppliers and contractors. “As of today, the government has paid Sh642 million out of the eligible inherited pending bills of Sh2.1 billion, leaving a balance of Sh1.48 billion. The ineligible bills amounting to Sh1.6 billion comprise unverified legal fees of Sh927 million,” Dr Muya told journalists.

The county secretary noted that despite the budgetary and cash-flow challenges facing governments across the country, Governor Wavinya had mulled a sustainable plan to settle all authentic dues owed to contractors and suppliers, but warned against hijacking of the initiative by impostors seeking cheap publicity.

“The government is ready to engage any authentic contractor or supplier who has contracted with the county to resolve any issues that may arise. We are encouraging any disgruntled contractor to use the formal and recognised mechanisms and avoid appealing to emotions.

In an apparent reference to an ongoing stand-off launched by local comedian, Sammy Kioko, who claims to have unsettled supplies to the county amounting to Sh19 million, Dr Muya insisted the county was legally bound to engage only with persons who are party to a contract with the government.

“Unfortunately, certain individuals who cannot be directly identified as contractors as per our records have run a smear campaign meant to hoodwink the public that the county government is non-responsive to pending bills issues,” said the county secretary.

His sentiments were echoed by the county head of procurement, Joseph Mathuki, who claimed Kioko was not a director of any of the companies doing business with the county government, terming him a stranger.