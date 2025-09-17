Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti honours best-performing county departments

Finance CO William Otieno, County Secretary Dr Muya Ndambuki, Finance CECM Catherine Mutanu, DG Francis Mwangangi and Governor Wavinya Ndeti.[Japheth Makau,Standard]

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has lauded three county departments for their exemplary performance in the 2024/2025 financial year.

‎Speaking during the release of the annual departmental performance report, the governor urged the departments to maintain the momentum and aim for even greater results.

Governor Ndeti named the Department of Agriculture, Food Security, Cooperative and Livestock Development, the Department of Finance, Revenue, Economic Planning and ICT, and the Department of Lands, Urban Planning and Energy as the top three performers, in that order.

The evaluation exercise was overseen by the Performance Management Advisory Committee, chaired by former Treasury PS Mutua Kilaka, with members including infrastructure advisor and former Chief Architect Sylvester Muli, University of Nairobi’s Professor Ndeti Ndati, and ICT consultant Kaloki.

The winning departments received trophies and certificates in recognition of their service delivery.

Governor Ndeti congratulated the departments while warning against complacency.

“You must sustain or even better your momentum. Sliding backwards is not an option,” she said.

She also sent a stern message to poorly ranked departments, noting that improvement was the only acceptable path.

“The writing is on the wall. The only alternative is to do better,” she stressed.

The governor noted that the evaluation was based on performance contracts signed last year by each department’s CECM and Chief Officers. She was accompanied at the event by her deputy, Francis Mwangangi, County Executive Members and Chief Officers.

Last week, the county boss suspended at least 33 county government workers allegedly involved in corruption.

The governor also declared her administration had forwarded the names of the affected officers to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission for further probe and prosecution.

The affected departments include administration, trade, liquor, solid waste, ICT, billing and revenue.

The governor lamented that corrupt practices within the ranks of her county administration were clawing back the measures her government had put in place to improve service delivery and drive her development agenda.

“The alarming instances of corruption involving public servants entrusted with the welfare of our country not only betray public trust but also undermine the integrity of our institutions and the principles of transparency and accountability,” she said.

She conceded that a clique of rogue employees stationed in the identified departments had been colluding with members of the public to defraud the county department despite the existence of an automated system of revenue management.