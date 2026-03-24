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Farmers trained on smart agriculture

By Phares Mutembei | Mar. 24, 2026
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A farmer showcases his products during the 2025 Nakuru ASK Show. [File, Standard]

At least 3,000 farmers in Meru have gained from Lewa Wildlife Conservancy's sustainable agriculture programme for communities surrounding Lewa.

The programme facilitates knowledge exchange, enhances resilience and promotes sustainable development by leveraging extensive networks and expertise.

This is aimed at addressing climate change adaptation and promoting climate-smart agriculture (CSA) practices and sustainable land management.

"The idea is to empower local farmers to embrace good agricultural practices to promote livelihoods in communities around the conservancy," said John Kinoti, the Chief Programmes and Partnerships Officer at Lewa.

Kinoti said locals around the semi-arid region had to be empowered on how they can use certified seeds and the little water available in agricultural production.

Head of Community Programmes at Lewa, Lawrence Mutuma, as part of community empowerment, the conservancy is partnering with over 50 industry stakeholders and partners whereby they are educating farmers on various climate-smart agriculture technologies, including conservation agriculture, soil health management, soil and water conservation and management, water harvesting, drip irrigation technology, use of quality organic and inorganic fertilisers and hybrid, certified seeds and drought-tolerant varieties, and integrated pest management (IPM).

Other areas the farmers were trained on included agroforestry, nutritious fodder, fodder conservation and use of renewable energy sources.

"We are working towards empowering members of 13 communities living around the conservancy area. We have a demonstration farm in each community where locals learn new agricultural technologies and good practices, the idea being to build resilience and boost production and incomes," Mr Mutuma said.

Farmers who attended lauded the efforts by Lewa Wildlife Conservancy for ensuring they got to learn best farming practices.

"I grow vegetables, including onions. Now I am in a better place to use certified seeds to boost production, high quality, and earn more," said Doreen Kathambi.

Meru County Agriculture Executive Janaro Gatangugi said the agricultural expo held at Ngare Ndare in partnership with Lewa Conservancy, the county government and the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, and the other agri-service stakeholders had proved useful in boosting food security and incomes.

"Our aim is to provide farmers with the knowledge and inputs they need to promote food security and income," Mr Gatangugi said.

 

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